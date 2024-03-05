K-State tennis splits the weekend vs. Iowa State and Kansas | K State Sports





The Kansas State tennis team went 1-1 at home this weekend, beating Iowa State 6-1 before losing 4-1 to rival Kansas.

The loss to the Jayhawks was the first for No. 58 K-State (7-3, 1-1 Big 12) since Feb. 9, losing the doubles point in a deciding tiebreaker match. Kansas (3-7, 1-1) then carried that momentum, winning three singles matches.

“That was a little disappointing just because I don't feel like we did our best,” head coach Jordan Smith said in a written statement. “We just didn't have six competitors. We have to make sure everyone goes out there and plays as hard as they can. And unfortunately we fell short in that area today and that's something they have.” to get better at it… I think this team is better than what we have shown and if we want to do better for the rest of the season, we have to overcome these obstacles with more confidence. Junior Veronika Kulhava and freshman Tereza Polakova were the only Wildcats to triumph in the doubles competition, over Kyoka Kubo and Gracie Mulville 6-4 at the No. 1 spot. Freshmen Jillian Harkin and Charlotte Keitel were defeated by second-place Heike Jans Van Vuuren and Jocelyn Massey 6-1. In the deciding match, freshman Maralgoo Chogsomjav and senior Manami Ukita faced a tiebreaker and fell short to Jasmine Adams and Maria Titova in third place 7-6 (7-4). Chogsomjav claimed the lone singles point for the Wildcats, defeating Massey in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3 at the No. 5 position. She has won five matches in a row and remains undefeated in fifth place. Sophomore Vanesa Suarez, number one. 58, suffered her second straight defeat, this time against No. 1 seed Mulville, 6-3, 6-1. Keitel fought back in the second set against Kubo in fourth place, but she could not maintain the momentum and lost 6-1, 7-5. Kulhava also fell short in straight sets, losing 6-0, 6-3 to second-place Titova. Two Wildcats were up one set before going unfinished. Ukita faced Jans Van Vuuren in third place and won a tiebreak in the first set 7-6 (7-5), 3-4. Polakova had also recorded a high-scoring first set against Adams, 7-5, 4-3. vs. Iowa State The K-State tennis team opened Big 12 conference play Friday with a 6-1 win at home over Iowa State. The Wildcats were able to win the doubles point on one court and start the singles with a two-point lead as Iowa State (2-6) forfeited one doubles and singles match due to a lack of players. It is the Wildcats' first win over the Cyclones since 2019. I mean, that was awesome,” Smith said. “It's been a while since we won a conference, almost two years. I knew this was going to be a different Iowa State team, but they still had a great year last year. So any time you can get a win in the conference against anyone in this league, that's great. … I'm just so proud of how we played from start to finish and just kept going. Kulhava and Polakova defeated Isabella Dunlap and Anna Supapitch Kuearum, 6-2, in the No. 1 spot and Harkin and Keitel were left unfinished in the No. 2 spot, 3-4, against Ashlee Narker and Gala Arangio. Ukita earned the first singles victory of the day in third place, beating Narker 6-1, 6-4. Keitel and Chogsomjav extended their win streaks to five and four games respectively. Keitel defeated Valeska San Martin 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4 and Chogsomjav defeated Arangio 6-3, 6-3 at No. 5. Facing a high-scoring second set, Kulhava held on against Dunlap to win 6-1, 7-5 at the No. 2 position. Suarez was the only one to suffer a loss, her first of the spring, when she fell to Supaptich Kuearum. She lost 2-6 in the first set, but fought back in a thrilling second set, but just couldn't keep the momentum going, losing 6-2, 7-5. The Wildcats will compete in their first two conference games on the road at 45th-ranked BYU (10-1, 2-0) on Thursday and No. 26 Texas Tech (9-4, 2-0) on Saturday.

