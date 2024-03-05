Infosys Springboard and Table Tennis Victoria come together to advance digital learning and leadership skills





Junior Leadership Program to empower the next generation of young leaders through immersive digital learning opportunities Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today launched a new initiative for Infosys Springboard with Table Tennis Victoria to nurture young leaders in sport. The Junior Leadership program offers promising young leaders an immersive learning experience to grow their digital skills and community awareness. Participants use a customized version of Infosys Springboard, the company's digital learning and collaboration platform, to teach key skills such as inclusivity, leadership, technology and design thinking. Program participants are selected from a cohort of more than 700 competitive and recreational players under the age of 18 from both metropolitan and regional Victoria. Participants will spend a day at the Infosys Living Lab in Melbourne, where they will engage in hands-on learning experiences about the Metaverse, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and how these technologies are shaping sport, our communities and the world. The program will further engage young people in volunteering and community leadership by supporting participants to deliver a table tennis project, in partnership with their table tennis club, coach or community organisation. The program will not only enhance the skills of participants at an individual level, but will also guide and grow Table Tennis Victoria in volunteer recruitment, increased female and junior participation, improved tournament structures and performance pathways. Table Tennis Victoria will use this program as a basis to establish a junior advisory committee that meets the child-safe standard of empowering young people. The first group of junior leaders will participate in the program in April 2024. Ashok Mysore, Infosys Vice President and Regional Head of Delivery and Operations, Australia and New Zealand said: “We are delighted to be working with Table Tennis Victoria. Through a bespoke version of our digital learning and collaboration platform, Infosys Springboard, and our Living Lab in Melbourne, aspiring leaders in Victoria will gain access to key digital and leadership skills.” Andrew Weiss, Chief Executive Officer (interim), Table Tennis Victoria said: “In table tennis we are always looking for new ideas to improve and develop the sport in Victoria. By creating a Junior Leadership Program, our sport's young people can take on more responsibilities and influence the way we work, bringing a fresh new perspective to how we do things. This programme, in partnership with Infosys, will give our younger generation the opportunity to express their thoughts and opinions on what young people really want in sports, by giving them a seat at the table.” Molina Asthana, Board Member, Table Tennis Victoria said, “We are excited to partner with Infosys and look forward to seeing the next generation of leaders from our table tennis community improve their skills using the Infosys Springboard digital learning platform.” About Table Tennis Victoria Table Tennis Victoria (TTV) is the state governing body for the sport of table tennis in Victoria. TTV is the largest state body in Australia with approximately 60 affiliated members (clubs and associations) and more than 4,500 individual annual members (competitive and socially registered players). For more information visit: https://www.tabletennisvic.org.au/ About Infosys Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. More than 300,000 of our people work to strengthen human potential and create the next opportunities for people, businesses and communities. We enable customers in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With more than forty years of experience in managing the systems and operations of global enterprises, we expertly guide customers through their digital transformation, powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale, and drive continuous improvement with always-learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We strive to be a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

