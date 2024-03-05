Northern Iowa University





IRVING, Texas — Eight members of the UNI wrestling team earned top-eight seeds Monday afternoon as the Big 12 Conference announced seeding and bracket matchups ahead of next weekend's conference championship tournament. The two-day tournament will be held March 9-10 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The first three sessions will be covered live on ESPN+, while the championship round will air Sunday night on ESPN2. Parker Keckeisen , UNI's first and only three-time Big 12 champion, was once again tabbed as the top seed in the 184-pound category and will have a first-round quarterfinal bye. Keckeisen will have a chance to become the program's first four-time Big 12 title winner and earn his 100th career victory in Tulsa. Northern Iowa has also won the 184-pound title at the Big 12 Championships every year since joining the league in 2018, the second-longest active streak of any Big 12 school in any weight class, behind Oklahoma State (nine consecutive 149-pound titles). Ryder Downey will be the two-seed in the 157-pound bracket looking to capitalize on a stellar first season in the Panther lineup. Downey has won his last ten matches, including a pair of top-ten victories over No. 3 Peyton Robb (Nebraska) and No. 9 Cody Chittum (Iowa State). Take Happel was seeded third at 141 pounds, aiming to return to the NCAA Championships for the second consecutive season. Julian Farber (133 pounds), Jared Simma (174 pounds) and Wyatt Voelker (197 pounds) were all placed fifth in their respective weight classes, with Tyrel Gordon seeded sixth in the heavyweight division and Trever Anderson eighth at 125 pounds. UNI'S BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP LINEUP [SEED] (NCAA Coaches) #Intermat/Flowrestling Rankings Last week, the NCAA announced the pre-conference tournament allocations ahead of the NCAA Championships, which will be held March 21-23 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The top six finishers in Tulsa in seven weight classes (125, 133, 149, 157, 165, 174, 197) automatically qualify for the national championships, while the top five place winners at 141, 184 and 285 pounds advance. The remaining 47 qualifying spots in all ten weight classes will be announced on March 12, while seedings and seeding for the NCAA Championships will be announced on March 13. All weight classes will consist of 33 wrestlers. FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS (Seeds listed) 125 | (8) Trever Anderson (UNI) vs. Elijah Griffin (Cal Baptist) Anderson rallied to pin then-No. 22 Griffin in six minutes, 15 seconds in UNI's dual win on Feb. 9, 2024, at Riverside in the only meeting of the series. 133 | (5) Julian Farber (UNI) vs. Davin Rhoads (West Virginia) This will be the first meeting of all time between Farber and Rhoads. 141 | (3) Take Happel (UNI) vs. Rudy Lopez (Northern Colorado) This will be the first meeting of all time between Happel and Lopez 149 | Adam Allard (UNI) vs. (6) Maxwell Petersen (North Dakota State) This will be the first meeting of all time between Allard and Petersen. 157 | (2) Ryder Downey (UNI) vs. Alex Emmer (Utah Valley) Downey scored a 14-2 major decision in his only previous meeting against Emmer on Jan. 13 in a neutral match in Ames. 165 | Jack Thomsen (UNI) vs. (7) Tanner Cook (South Dakota State) Thomsen will face his former SDSU teammate after winning the only previous meeting via medical forfeit at the 2022 Daktronics Open in Brookings. 174 | (5) Jared Simma (UNI) vs. Aydin Rix-McElhinney (Northern Colorado) This will be the first ever meeting between Simma and Rix-McElhinney 184 | (1) Parker Keckeisen (UNI) vs. Branson Britten (Northern Colorado) OR Ethan Ducca (Wyoming) With a bye in the first round, Keckeisen will face the winner of Britten and Ducca in the quarter-finals, having never faced either challenger before. 197 | (5) Wyatt Voelker (UNI) vs. Eli Sheeren (Cal Baptist) Voelker rolled past Sheeren with a 15-0 technical fall victory in the only meeting of the series on February 9 in California. HWT | (6) Tyrel Gordon (UNI) vs. Chase Trussell (Utah Valley) Gordon is 1-0 all-time against Trussell, winning in a 3-1 decision in Ames earlier this season. BIG 12 FIELD THROUGH THE NUMBERS This weekend, a total of 14 All-Americans from both 2023 and years prior will compete in Tulsa.

Missouri is the reigning Big 12 champion and is expected to become the conference's first repeat champion since Oklahoma State won eight straight team titles from 2013 to 2020.

Seven of the reigning 2023 Big 12 champions return to Tulsa this year to defend their crowns or capture a title in a new weight class.

Air Force's Wyatt Henrickson (HWT) leads all of Division I wrestling with 14 pins. ALL AMERICANS RETURN Missouri (5) 3x | Brock Mauller (149) – 6th in 2019, 5th in 2021, 7th in 2023

3x | Keegan O'Toole (165) – 3rd in 2021, 1st in 2022 and 2023

3x | Rocky Elam (197) – 5th in 2021, 4th in 2022, 3rd in 2023

1x | Peyton Mocco (174) – 8th in 2023

1x | Zach Elam (HWT) – 6th in 2023 State of Oklahoma (3) 4x | Daton Fix (133) | 2nd in 2019, 2021 and 2022, 4th in 2023

2x | Dustin Plott (184) | 6th in 2022 and 2023 (174 pounds)

1x | Izzak Olejnik (165) | 8th in 2023 (in Northern Illinois) State of Iowa (2) 3x | David Carr (165) | 1st in 2021, 3rd in 2022 (157 pounds), 2nd in 2023 (165 pounds)

1x | Younger Bastida (HWT) | 5th in 2022 (197 pounds) State of South Dakota (2) 2x | Clay Carlson (141) | 8th in 2021, 5th in 2023

1x | Tanner Sloan (197) | 2nd in 2023 UNI (1) West Virginia (1) 1x Peyton room (165) | 8th in 2022 REIGNING BIG 12 CHAMPIONS RETURNS 125 | Stevo Poulin (Northern Colorado)

133 | Daton Fix (State of Oklahoma)

165 | David Carr (Iowa State)

174 | Dustin Plott (Oklahoma State) – Now wrestling at 184 pounds

184 | Parker Keckeisen (UNI)

(UNI) 197 | Rocky Elam (Missouri)

HWT | Wyatt Henrickson (Air Force)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unipanthers.com/news/2024/3/4/wrestling-eight-panthers-seeded-for-big-12-championships The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos