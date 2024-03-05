Rain washes the Dutch into the T20 final





Any hopes Namibia might have had of reaching Tuesday's tournament final were washed away at the Tribhuvan University grounds on Sunday, with their match against the Netherlands nicely in the balance as rain fell. The Eagles had recovered from a dangerous 35 for three to reach 98 for four with five overs to go when the players were forced off the field, with Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Zane Green laying the foundation for a total that might have some prospect had had. of pressuring the Dutch even if overcoming their net run rate deficit would likely be beyond them. JP Kotze and Malan Kruger gave their side a decent start after Scott Edwards brought them on, but Viv Kingma bowled another impeccable first spell and got his reward when Kotze tried to pull him back and threw a catch to the Dutch skipper. Jan Frylinck hit a glorious boundary through the covers to clear the line, but in the next he spooned the easiest of return catches to Timm van der Gugten, and when Kruger was bowled by Roelof van der Merwe's first ball for an 18-ball 24 Namibia had lost three wickets in twelve balls. JJ Smit hit Van der Merwe for a four and a six, but boundaries were otherwise scarce, and Drinks, as they often do, claimed a wicket when three balls after the break Smit tried to hit Dutt over midwicket and only Noah Croes could find it. in the deep. That brought Green to Loftie-Eaton and he cut his first pitch behind point for four; However, it was Loftie-Eaton who went after Michael Levitt and then hit Van der Gugten over the head six times as the weather closed in. 38 runs had come from 27 deliveries, but further play was not possible, and the point for the 'No' result was enough to keep the Dutch at the top of the table, ready to meet Nepal in the final on Tuesday. Kingma was again the favorite of the Dutch attack with one for 12 from his three overs, but Van der Gugten was not far behind with one for 18 and Levitt provided good support in the middle overs; Dutt and Van der Merwe again bowled better than their figures suggested. So, Kathmandu weather permitting, the stage is set for an enthralling finale. You're reading Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision to make cricket a truly global sport, and a mission to inspire passion to grow the game. Make sure you check outour homepagefor all the latest news, pleasesubscribefor regular updates, and follow EC furtherTweet,Facebook,LinkedInAndYouTube. Don't know where to start? Check out ourlist of features,country profilesAndsubscribe to our podcast.Support us from US$2 per month and receive exclusive benefits through aEC patron.

