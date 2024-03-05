Carolina Football brings in Eric Mele as a special teams analyst





CHAPEL HILL, NC – North Carolina is adding special teams help for the 2024 season. UNC brings Erik Mele on staff as a special teams analyst, a source confirmed to Inside Carolina on Monday. He will work with Larry Porter, who has also been UNC's running backs coach and special teams coordinator since 2021. FootballScoop was the first to report the news. North Carolina, which dealt with season-ending injuries to its starting kicker and punter last season, ranked No. 13 in the ACC in kickoffs and No. 14 in punting in 2023, ranking nationally at No. 130 in yards per punt while having multiple punt attempts blocked. UNC ranked outside the top 70 nationally in both average punt and punt return distance. Mele spent the past two seasons as special teams coordinator for Mississippi State. He first joined the Bulldogs' staff as running backs coach in 2020. He was appointed to Starkville by the late Mike Leach. Previously, he was a staffer at Washington State from 2012 to 2019 in various roles, including a special teams focus from 2014 to 2017. In joining the UNC staff, Mele returns to North Carolina State, where he worked at Wingate from 2007 to 2011 as special teams coordinator and running backs coach. He also had stints at William Patterson (his alma mater) and Saint Peter's College in New Jersey. “Put a good game plan in place, hope we can execute it and change the game in a positive way,” Mele said in an interview with 247Sports last year about the impact of special teams. “Make sure we get on the board and get that momentum. Special teams is all about momentum, so if we can turn it to our advantage, that would be a good deal.” North Carolina finished the 2023 season with an 8-5 record. The team is 38-27 in Mack Brown's second stint in Chapel Hill. The addition of Mele is the latest staff change in a busy offseason for the Tar Heels. The team brought in Geoff Collins as the new defensive coordinator after parting ways with Gene Chizik, and also promoted Ted Monachino to defensive line coach, replacing Tim Cross. Brian Simmons takes over as the new senior advisor to the head coach and pro liaison, replacing Darrell Moody, who retired at the age of 75. Corey Holliday (aassociation athletic director for football administration) and Sparky Woods (vsenior advisor to the head coach) also left after last season ended, and Brown said the team will not hire replacements for those roles. Instead, UNC will restructure the roles of other current staff members and delegate responsibilities. Brown mentioned general manager Patrick Suddes as someone who will have more duties.

