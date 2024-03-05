Rent an Ibiza Villa, perfect for families





There's nothing like having a complete property for you and the family to really make the most of your Ibiza holiday this season. We have put together a selection of luxury villas and restored fincas that tick all the boxes thanks to the various family-friendly features they offer. Family-friendly villas near San Jos Play area at 6 bedroom villa Can Felipe Extensive gardens with a spacious play area with climbing frame, swings and two wooden playhouses make Can Felipe the perfect family holiday home. Further facilities that will go down a storm with the kids include a table tennis table, boules court and a trampoline. Add to that a large 10 x 6 meter swimming pool, next to a solar heated children's pool, and you have a winner! Fun under the sun in villa Can Elissa with 3 bedrooms Conveniently close to the town of San Jos, Can Elissa is a carefully restored 18th century country house in a private and exclusive setting. The property features a saltwater swimming pool, extensive, beautifully maintained gardens and lawns and – best of all – a dedicated children's play area. Adventure awaits you in 6 bedroom villa Pazu Villa Pazu is a beautiful modern villa in a beautiful location. What makes it an excellent choice for families are its many options. These include several impressive outdoor areas, including a cool children's playground in the shade of the trees, a huge infinity pool, a gym and a multi-sports court with basketball hoop and mini goals for football matches. No excuses for boredom here! Villas ideal for families in the north of Ibiza Ideally located near some of the northeast's best beaches, Can Perez is another good option for families. That's thanks to the endless outdoor spaces, chill-out areas and gardens, and the chance to play table tennis, ball games and swim in the saltwater pool. Children's area at villa Cel Blau Cel Blau, a lovingly restored finca in Ibiza, combines the best of traditional charm and the latest technology to create an inviting holiday home for all the family. For the children there is a special play area, a tree house and plenty of green spaces to explore and play games. Further amenities include a 70 m² yoga room with sunset views and an outdoor gym. Shady playground in Can Pegaso Grande Can Pegasus Large lives up to its name! This exclusive minimalist style villa – located just outside the village of Sant Joan de Labritja, in the north of the island – has a 14 x 4 meter swimming pool, beautiful lawns and orchards. The little ones will love the small wooden playhouse with sandpit at the back of the house. Plus, the outdoor movie theater with seating will be a hit with the whole family! Heated infinity pool in Villa Santy A beautifully restored old Ibiza finca close to the sea, Villa Santy makes for the perfect holiday destination for the whole family. It has many outdoor areas and a special play area with a slide and swings. And when they tire of the heated infinity pool, the turquoise waters of Cala Xucla are just a 3-minute walk through the private pine forest. A children's paradise! Table tennis tables are a common feature of many rental villas on the island. To see the full range of villas we offer, take a look at what is available on our Ibiza villa rental page. For more ideas for fun children's activities and facilities on the island, check out our article on children's playgrounds and centres. And finally, once you've chosen your dream holiday home, you'll find our villa services guide very useful.

