SDSU ranked fifth at RE Lamkin Invitational





CHULA VISTA, California. — The San Diego State men's golf team is in fifth place after the first day of the RE Lamkin Invitational Monday at San Diego Country Club. The Aztecs, ranked 31st in the latest NCAA golf computer rankings, are fifth out of 16 teams with a score of 9-under par 567, after rounds of 5-under 283 and 4-under 284 at the par -72 track of 7,033 meters. Colorado and No. 48 Fresno State are tied at -18, one shot ahead of co-host San Diego and No. 41 LMU at -17. Right behind SDSU are No. 19 New Mexico (-7) and No. 13 Georgia Tech (-6). Chanachon Chokprajakchat (Bangkok, Thailand) is San Diego State's top golfer with 36 holes at 6-under 138, including a blistering 6-under 66 in the second round. It was the second-lowest second round in the 95-player field on a windy afternoon, one shot behind leader Craig Ronne of San Diego and his 65. Starting on the par-5, 513-yard second hole, Chokprajakchat made the opener bogey, but then dropped seven birdies over his next 14 holes, including a three-hole stretch from No. 14 to No. 14. 16. He cooled off with three consecutive pars to finish, but still moved up 40 places at compared to earlier in the day. His even-par 72 in the morning produced three birdies and three bogeys. Chokprajakchat is in fifth place together with three others, three shots behind Ronne (-9). Between Ronne and Chokprajakchat are Mason Snyder (-8) and Riley Lewis (-7) of LMU, and Matthew Sutherland (-7) of Fresno State. Compete as an individual, Jack Townsend (San Diego/Charter School of San Diego) is tied for 25th today at -2 with rounds of 73 and 69. In his 69, Towsend overcame a double-bogey on his third hole, the par-5, 460-yard 18th, through the rest scoring seven birdies along the way, offset by a pair of bogeys. In his 73rd in the first round, he had four birdies against five bogeys. Skyler Ngo (Las Vegas) is tied for 32nd at 1-under 143 with a 70 and 73, while Shea Lague (Jamul, Calif./Steele Canyon HS) is tied for 38th at even par after a 73 and 71. Ngo's first round featured five birdies, one bogey and a double bogey on the par-3, 187-yard sixth hole. He managed just one birdie — the par-5, 485-yard 14th — in the nightcap with two bogeys. Lague knocked off three consecutive birdies over his final four holes of the second round before three-stacking the par-4, 460-yard 18th to finish with five birdies and four bogeys, and a 71. In his first round, Lague carded a 73. with two birdies (and three bogeys). Jackson Moss (San Diego/Point Loma HS) is tied for 51st at +2, with rounds of 72 and 74. Three other Aztecs compete as individuals Nathan Samson (Temecula, California/Great Oak HS) (T-68e, +4), Rugthai Thongsom (Surat Thani, Thailand) (T-83e, +9) and Liam Koeneke (Del Mar, CA/Torrey Pines HS) (94th, +21). Tyler Kowack (Del Mar, Calif./La Jolla HS), SDSU's best golfer this season, opened with a 3-under 69, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5, 563-yard eighth and four birdies (and three bogeys). However, Kowack was disqualified in the second round for signing an incorrect scorecard. He will be eligible to play and score for San Diego State in Tuesday's final round, which starts at 8 a.m. PT for the field and at 8:45 a.m. PT for the Aztecs. RE Lamkin invited

San Diego CC – Chula Vista, California.

Par 72, 7,033 yards

Day one results (March 4, 2024) Team ranking (top 5 of 16) T1. Colorado282-276558 (-18)

T1. No. 48 Fresno State276-282558 (-18)

T3. San Diego282-277559 (-17)

T3. No. 41 LMU279-280559(-17)

5. No. 31 San Diego State 283-284567 (-9) Individual Leaders (Top 8 of 95 players + SDSU) 1. Craig Ronne (San Diego)70-65135 (-9)

2. Mason Snyder (LMU)65-71136 (-8)

T3. Matthew Sutherland (Fresno State)68-69137 (-7)

T3. Riley Lewis (LMU)68-69137 (-7)

T5. Chanachon Chokprajakchat (San Diego State)72-66138 (-6) T5. Hunter Swanson (Colorado)71-67138 (-6)

T5. Baron Szeto (Cal Poly)69-69138 (-6)

T5. Albert Boneta (New Mexico)67-71138 (-6)

—

T25. ^ Jack Townsend (State of San Diego)73-69142 (-2)

T32. Skyler Ngo (State of San Diego)70-73143 (-1)

T38. Shea Lague (San Diego State) 73-71-144 (E)

T51. Jackson Moss (State of San Diego)72-74146 (+2)

T68. ^ Nathan Samson (State of San Diego)70-78148 (+4)

T83. ^ Rugthai Thongsom (State of San Diego)75-78153 (+9)

94.^ Liam Koeneke (State of San Diego)81-84165 (+21)

DQ. Tyler Kowack (San Diego State)69-DQDQ

^ compete as an individual

