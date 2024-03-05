Green can concentrate on red ball cricket before India Tests – Sports





MELBOURNE: All-rounder Cameron Green could be spared white-ball duties for Australia to focus on his red-ball game ahead of the Test series against India next home summer, coach Andrew McDonald said. Green played Sheffield Shield cricket with Western Australia ahead of the ongoing New Zealand Test series and said red-ball preparation had helped him get ready for his match-winning 174 not out in the Wellington opener. McDonald said Green may get a similar run-in to the five-Test series against India and rest from the scheduled ODIs and T20Is against Pakistan that start the home summer. I'd probably like to make a mistake preparing him for a red ball. We know how good he is as a white ball player, so prioritize what it looks like next summer, McDonald told reporters. The white ball crickets are important, but those test summers are important, so I think he took into account the results he achieved [at Wellington] He'll probably come to us and say, can you give us a couple of Shield games before the first Test against India? Australia defeated the Black Caps by 172 runs at the Basin Reserve, with the margin of victory almost matching Green's first innings knock, which was the second hundred of his Test career. Green followed up his century with a crucial 34 as Australia were bowled out for 164 in their second innings. Wellington confirmed that Green's ownership of the number four slot had long been held by one of the country's greatest hitters in Steve Smith, who now opens the batting with Usman Khawaja following the retirement of David Warner from the format. Greens shares have risen as teammate Marnus Labuschagnes has tumbled. The battle for number three was laid bare in Wellington, where he managed a total of three runs. Labuschagne once scored centuries for fun and has not passed more than 10 runs in his past six Test innings. Ahead of New Zealand's second and final Test starting in Christchurch on Friday, McDonald said there was no major concern about Labuschagne's form as long as his teammates were pulling the weight. We want the top six, seven hitters to perform as a collective, he said. Can he perform better? There's no doubt about that. Does he know that? He knows that. Over time, there will be ebbs and flows in your career. Published in Dawn, March 5, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1819155/green-may-focus-on-red-ball-cricket-before-india-tests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos