What would a college football Super League look like?
Cole Cubelic and Andy Staples consider which teams will be added to the potential Super League, starting with Big Ten, Sec | 03.04.24
Since I now accept the likelihood that there will be some sort of college football Super League sooner or later, we might as well imagine what that might look like. History tells us that this process is never clean, so this probably doesn't meet the format. But I'm going to try to think like a television executive, since those are probably the people whose opinions would carry the most weight.
Let's first assume that the Big Ten and the SEC continue to work together, but do not actually merge. It would be cleaner if they did, but now they had to deal with dueling TV networks. Let's also assume this is just for football. The other sports will remain governed by the NCAA as we know it, and their championship formats will remain the same, even if some schools switch conferences.
Let's also be realistic and assume that the Big Ten and SEC won't kick out anyone currently in the league. That's going to frustrate fans who think their team deserves a spot above, say, Indiana or Vanderbilt. Leagues are probably less likely to kick teams out than the biggest brands to form their own leagues. (But that's another hypothetical column entirely.)
I suspect a TV executive would set the ideal number of teams for the Big Ten and SEC, which you can safely compare to the NFC and AFC between 40 and 50. I'm going to set the number at 48 (24 per conference) because it's divisible is by six, eight, 12 and 16. Meanwhile, 24 is divisible by six, eight and 12. That offers the most flexibility for divisions and for post-season formatting. Plus, I'd like to include more teams instead of fewer. But I don't know if the TV people would be willing to go to 56 or 64.
I'm also not confident that the real world leagues will agree on the same number of teams. But this is a pie-in-the-sky exercise.
This is what the conferences could look like:
Big Ten
Atlantic Ocean
Penn State
State of Florida
North Carolina
Virginia
Pittsburgh
Maryland
Eastern(ish) Midwest
Michigan
State of Michigan
Our lady
Indiana
Purdue
Rutgers
West(ish) Midwest
State of Ohio
Wisconsin
Northwest
Illinois
Iowa
Minnesota
West
UCLA
USC
Oregon
Washington
Utah
Nebraska
SEC
Atlantic Ocean
Florida
Georgia
Clemson
NC State
South Carolina
Miami
Moonshine
Alabama
Chestnut brown
Tennessee
Kentucky
West Virginia
Virginia technology
Mid-South
Arkansas
Be madam
The state of Mississippi
Missouri
LSU
Vanderbilt
Southwest
Texas
Texas A&M
Texas technology
Oklahoma
State of Oklahoma
State of Kansas
As for who won and who didn't, I sincerely apologize if your team isn't listed. I can't imagine major college football without NC State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Kansas State and Utah. So I found spots for those teams. But in the real world, one or two of those could be bumped for Arizona, Arizona State or both. I also went along with public school politics and won the day in Texas and added Texas Tech to the SEC, but history tells us that Baylor and TCU (and SMU) have a lot of friends in the statehouse in Austin. Maybe one of them will find its way in. Also, a more forward-looking TV executive could look at UCF's enrollment and alumni profile and decide it belongs in Super League based on the potential size of its fan base.
Meanwhile, I put Notre Dame in the Big Ten because it seemed like the most natural fit. As precious as football independence is for the Fighting Irish, something like that would force Notre Dame into a conference. I also added Florida State to the Big Ten because that league simply needs better programs if it wants to compete with the week-to-week bangers the SEC would put out with this alignment.
I assume the leagues can create rules that ensure rivalry games are played. I kept Michigan and Ohio State in separate divisions to balance them, but with only five division games, there's plenty of room for a rivalry game that isn't a division game.
How would the postseason work? They could probably abandon the idea of a selection committee and go for objective criteria. As SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey once mused during a particularly controversial period in the creation of the 12-team College Football Playoff (RIP in advance), the leagues could run their own tournaments and keep all the TV money for themselves.
A three-round tournament with eight teams in each league would feature the winners of the four divisions and the four teams with the next best records. The SEC could play the first two rounds on campus and crown its champion in Atlanta (or New Orleans, or Houston, or wherever). The Big Ten could play the first two rounds at home and be crowned champions in Indianapolis (or Los Angeles or wherever). Then the champions of each competition met at a neutral venue and played for the league title.
The only question is what we would call a neutral-site game with the champions of two conferences in a winner-take-all showdown.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
