African Games: Ghanaian table tennis player beats 9-year-old Kenyan opponent to advance to next round





The 13th African Games have kicked off in Accra with Ghana registering victories in the women's singles table tennis

Cynthia Kwabi of Ghana proved her dominance as she defeated her nine-year-old opponent from Kenya

However, many people have praised the nine-year-old for choosing to participate in the Games in the first place. The 13th African Games kicked off in Accra with Ghana recording a pair of wins in the women's singles table tennis competition. Cynthia Kwabi made a powerful statement after beating Sifa Favor, her nine-year-old Kenyan opponent, 3-0 to advance to the next round of the competition. Ghanaian table tennis player beats Kenyan opponent. Photo credit: @mygtvsports/X

Source: Twitter After the match, Cynthia showed a high level of sportsmanship as she posed for a photo with her young opponent. Another victory for Ghana Another Ghanaian, Eva Adom-Amankwa, too Picked up a victory in the women's singles on the table tennis table when she defeated Isabel Albino of Angola 3-2. Also read Oboy Siki: Actor causes commotion during birthday celebration at cemetery: another Guinness World Record? At the time of writing this report, Cynthia Kwabi's post of victory had racked up over 26,000 views and 30 comments. Netizens are praising the nine-year-old Social media users praised the nine-year-old Kenyan for her performance despite losing the match. @DeCalebAsh noticed: They should give this 9 year old girl a medal. Because this is already an achievement. Proud of her . Well done little angel. @Big_pharoah responded: How is it possible that there is no age limit? This is funny and sad at the same time @FuadM63496 wrote: A medal for the nine years oo @Julius12363229 responded: Kenya never brought her here to win, just for the fame. Keep an eye on her in the next tournaments. @Nhanayaw_ASK stated: Abi this de33 someone and the daughter ooo @JackiMajestical responded: This little girl will come back in five years and devour the world. Also read Jupitar and Kuami Eugene bring visitors to the sensation bar with a performance of their hit Eternity Comfort Yeboah speaks to Twi during an international interview Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apem Dorkoa Ladies player Comfort Yeboah expressed himself confidently in Twi language during a post-match interview with international media. An interpreter facilitated communication by translating her words into English and vice versa. Source: YEN.com.gh

