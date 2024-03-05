Scotland cricket team: Doug Watson returns as head coach





Watson has had success with Auckland in the T20 Super Smash competition South African Doug Watson has been appointed head coach of the Scotland men's team following a successful spell as interim manager last summer. Scotland defeated Ireland, UAE, Oman, West Indies and Zimbabwe in the ICC World Cup qualifier during that period. They then won the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, which secured their passage to this summer's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. The 50-year-old will take over in April after finishing as Auckland coach. He has been the coach of Auckland Aces since June 2022 and guided them to New Zealand's domestic T20 title, Super Smash, this season, as well as reaching the final of the 50-over Ford Trophy. Watson, who took over as Scotland coach last summer when Shane Burger left for Somerset, will now lead the side in this summer's T20 World Cup, where they drew against England, Australia, Oman and Namibia in the group stages. “I'm really excited to be joining the club again. I've had a great time in 2023 and I'm looking forward to getting back to work with both the players and staff,” said Watson. “I love the city of Edinburgh and the Scottish people, and working with such a good group of players and seeing their determination and passion to represent Scotland and the badge was a big part of my desire to come back. “The men's team is a fantastic group and we had a great time working together, first in Zimbabwe and then in the T20 qualifier. “We have a lot of hard work to do in the run-up to the T20 World Cup, but there are some great matches to look forward to. “We are playing against England and Australia, but also Namibia and Oman, so they will all be tough games, but we also have to make sure that we see it as a great opportunity to show our passion and our fight and our skills.” Watson previously held coaching roles at Mumbai Indians, Wellington, Kwa-Zulu Natal Inland and Namibia, and also acted as New Zealand's batting coach in their 2023 Test series against England. Steve Snell, head of performance at Cricket Scotland, said Watson's “enthusiasm, passion and interest” in improving cricket in Scotland was evident during the interview process. “I am extremely pleased that we have been able to secure Doug's services on a permanent basis,” Snell added. “We interviewed candidates all over the world from a number of high-end environments, and it was a hugely competitive process. “Doug is a high quality coach and is a great cultural fit for Cricket Scotland. “He has excellent cricketing experience, coupled with his excellent people skills, and we are very excited about his appointment. “He will make a huge difference, not just to the men's team, but within Scottish cricket as a whole.”

