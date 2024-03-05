Maria Sharapova and Arthur Fils

Sports
Many tennis fans may know a lot about Maria Sharapova's story. She started playing young, as many tennis professionals do, but also won Wimbledon when she was just 17 years old. Part of the reason for her success was that she moved from Russia to the United States to train when she was very young. But she might not have taken this step unless her father had received advice from one of the greatest players ever.
That player was Martina Navratilova, who had spotted Sharapova's skill early on. Sharapova's father, Yuri, had spoken to Navratilova about what might be best for the family and Navratilova said she would move Maria to Florida to train. Maria and her father left Russia and Maria's mother, Yelena, stayed behind.
In a recent discussion of BloombergSharapova said she knew her family was different from most of the families she was born into and felt fortunate to be able to make the move. Sharapova called it a “dream.” And perhaps her five-time Grand Slam-winning career wouldn't have happened without some advice from Navratilova.
Arthur Fils is definitely one of the better young players on the ATP tour, although he hasn't quite become consistent enough to make deep runs in tournaments and be a real threat to rise into the top ten anytime soon. Moreover, he made some strange tournament decisions in early 2024. Instead of playing some European hard court events, he opted to play on clay at the Chile Open.
Like many players at the event, he quickly discovered that he had made a mistake in his participation. The playing field was so bad that there were dead spots, so if a player hit one of those spots, the ball just became lifeless. You might wonder if some players consistently tried to hit those spots. Although Fils made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament, he was also extremely angry about the condition of the course and took out his frustration on a supervisor.
You can watch Fils' video yelling at a supervisor here (warning because there is some profanity) and Fils does mention that he talked to the supervisor about the court prior to the tournament that starts in the video, but he also asks the supervisor if he is “a goddamn athlete. ” The problem is that South America obviously has big tennis fans, but if their events can't be staged properly, the ATP tour won't host top events on the continent.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
