Why Newburyport boys hockey plays at Woburn for the Division 2 quarterfinals | Sport

To make it clear right away, none of the parties involved violated any MIAA rules or guidelines.

Everything went within the protocol.

However, there has been some confusion over the past 24 hours regarding the location of Wednesday's Division 2 Quarterfinal hockey game between Newburyport and Woburn. And hopefully as a result of this event, next year, there will be a slight adjustment to the statewide hockey tournament format.

So what's going on?

Well, on Wednesday night, the No. 5 Clippers (18-4-1) will take on the No. 4 Tanners (14-5-1) with a spot in the Division 2 Final Four on the line. The puck drop will take place at 7:30 p.m. from the O'Brien Ice Rink in Woburn, where the Tanners play their home games during the regular season and where they have won their first two playoff games.

Some didn't even think this was a possibility.

There was a belief that quarter-final hockey matches in all divisions would take place at neutral venues, which is not technically the case. On the MIAA website, under the “Sports and Tournaments” drop-down menu at the bottom, you will find the “Tournament Format” link. Then, if you go to the “Ice Hockey” page, you can read the documentation that under item #4 of “Site Information” reads: “Round of 8 games will be played at regionally located, predetermined sites selected by the MIAA.”

So again, not technically true “neutral site” games.

In spirit: Sure.

By definition: No.

These predetermined locations are selected prior to the start of the hockey season. This is different from the state basketball tournaments, where the higher ranking players get to host during the quarterfinals. The reason for this is twofold and quite simple: 1. data has shown that hockey games are slightly more attended by fans, and 2. many local hockey rinks – such as the Grave and Veterans Memorial – are not large enough or equipped to accommodate those game day procedures, in unlike most high school basketball courts.

But going back to Newburyport versus Woburn, the question becomes: why the O'Brien rink?

For starters, the O'Brien Rink was obviously designated months ago as one of several predetermined locations. The same MIAA ice hockey “tournament format” documentation states: “For the eighth round only, the higher seeded team from the established, predetermined locations may recommend a location for the game to the Tournament Director. The Tournament Director will make the final decision on all game locations of the Round of 8.”

So at the basic level it's as simple as:

1. The O'Brien Ice Rink is a designated, predetermined location.

2. Woburn, the higher seed, recommended playing Wednesday's quarterfinal there.

3. The tournament director – Scituate AD Scott Paine – decided to comply.

4. There is nothing in the “Tournament Format” documentation that states that senior players cannot play quarter-finals on their home court.

But now you get into morals/ethics.

A year ago, Newburyport boys hockey was the No. 6 seed in Division 2 and similarly advanced to the quarterfinals, where it faced No. 3 Canton. The predetermined venue chosen for the match was the Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne – a 60 minute drive to Canton, while a 2 hour drive to Newburyport.

That was fine.

After all, Canton was the higher seed, so it made sense to have the game in a predetermined location closer to the community.

But this is a little different.

In conversation with Newburyport's athletic directorKyle HodsdsonOn Monday, requests were made to the MIAA to have the location of this year's game moved. Even something as simple as Stoneham Arena – another predetermined venue – which is just seven miles and twelve minutes from the O'Brien Rink. In fact, No. 1 St. John's Prep will play their Division 1 quarterfinal there on Thursday.

Woburn would still have the superior advantage of only being a 12-minute drive away, while Newburyport would be 35 minutes away.

But most importantly, of course, it wouldn't be on Woburn's home track.

“The MIAA follows their format,” Hodsdon said. “Nothing in there says a higher seed can't play the game on their own rink. But the MIAA talks about a level playing field, and this isn't exactly a level playing field. Playing the game in Stoneham seemed like a good solution.”

The hope moving forward, perhaps for next year, is that an adjustment will be made so that senior players cannot play quarterfinals on their home course – if their home course would be a predetermined venue.

However, this 'noise' is not something the team needs to think about.

The Clippers are just a few steps away from a Division 2 title berth, and no matter what hand they're dealt, they'll be ready to compete.

“Our guys are going to play hard, they don't care where they play,” Hodsdon said. “And hopefully this will trigger a change in the rules in the future.”

