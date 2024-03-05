MGOLF remains in 12th place after round two of Cabo Collegiate





LOS CABOS, Mexico Baylor men's golf finished second in the Cabo Collegiate at Twin Dolphin Golf Club on day two on Monday. Baylor men's golf finished second in the Cabo Collegiate at Twin Dolphin Golf Club on day two on Monday. Johnny Keefer made seven birdies, including five on the front nine, to move into a tie for tene with 18 holes to play. At 3 under for the tournament, Keefer is five shots behind the individual leader, Michael Thorbjornsen of Stanford. The Bears are just five shots behind tene-ranked Florida State, while number 9 Arkansas leads after 36 holes with a 9-under 559. THE REPORT Keefer started his day with a bang in the form of a birdie at No. 10 before dropping four shots with bogeys at Nos. 12 and 13, and a double bogey at No. 15. However, the senior caught fire and played his final 12 holes . at 6-under thanks to birdies at Nos. 16, 1, 2, 3, 7 and 9 to finish with a 3-under 68. Tyler Isenhart shot an even-par 71 and climbed to a tie for 39e. The senior dropped a stroke with a bogey on No. 15, but made up for it with a birdie on No. 18 to make the turn even. A second bogey for Isenhart came at No. 4 and took him to 1-over before he played his final seven holes at 1-under, highlighted by a birdie at No. 7. Davis Ovard finished on Monday at a shared 39e after a 3-over 74. The freshman made a pair of early bogeys at Nos. 13 and 14, but picked up a stroke with a birdie at No. 15. Two more bogeys at Nos. 17 and 18 put him within three through nine holes. A final bogey of the day came at No. 6, but was offset by a birdie at No. 7 to end his round. Luke Morgan also finished with a 3-over 74 to tie for 61st. Bogeys at Nos. 13 and 15 put him at 2-over through his first three holes before carding his first birdie of the day at No. 16. He added another birdie on No. 1, but gave up three strokes with a double bogey on No. 3 and a bogey on No. 4. After five consecutive pars, Morgan closed his round with a birdie on No. 10 and a bogey on number 13. Luke Dossey shot an 8-over 79 and settled for 77e place in round two. He made four bogeys in his first nine holes and made the turn at 4-over. Because more bogeys dotted his second nine at Nos. 6, 7, 12 and 13. HIGHLIGHTS Keefer is tied for the third-best two-round par-4 scoring average (3.91)

Keefer was tied for the third-best par-5 36-hole scoring average (4.33).

Keefer's 12 birdies are tied for the most in the field.

Davis Ovard achieved the second-best par-4 scoring average (3.91). STAT OF THE DAY 9 Johnny Keefer has shot par or better in nine consecutive stroke play rounds, continuing his best career streak dating back to the final round of the Illini Invitational in mid-September. WHAT'S NEXT The Bears will compete in the final round for the second day in a row Tuesday morning alongside No. 8 Arizona, No. 12 Florida State and No. 18 Cal. The round begins with a CT shotgun start at 9:30 am at Twin Dolphin Golf Club. Live scores and stats are available at Golfstat.com. For more information about Baylor Men's Golf, follow @BaylorMGolf on X, Instagram and Facebook. BaylorBears.com

