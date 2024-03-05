WPL 2024, DC vs MI Livescore: Jemimah Key for Delhi Capitals Big Finish





WPL 2024, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score

WPL 2024, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals have lost a bit of momentum after the departure of Meg Lanning, who scored a fine century. They need Jemmiah Rodrigues and Marizzane Kapp to fire in the slog overs to take them over 180. Earlier, Delhi Capitals gained the upper hand in the match after scoring 56 runs in the powerplay.…Read more

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl first. Mumbai Indians got a big boost as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Shabnim Ismail returned to the playing XI for the mega-clash. While Delhi Capitals also recalled star player Marizanne Kapp in the playing XI. Meanwhile, toppers Delhi Capitals will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the top-of-table clash on Tuesday. The two teams previously faced each other in the season opener and now Delhi will seek revenge for the defeat in the last ball in Bengaluru. A busy evening is expected as the Arun Jaitley Stadium will host their first WPL match and the home side will be seen in action for the defending champions. MI vs DC WPL Head-to-Head Total number of matches played: 4 Delhi Capitals won: 1 Mumbai Indians won: 3 After losing the first match, Delhi picked up quickly and won three matches on the trot to top the table. Captain Meg Lanning is once again leading the team from the front and is in incredible form. In the final match, she completed the feat of scoring 9000 runs in T20s when she became the fastest woman to do so, surpassing Beth Mooney. She scored 148 runs from four innings, with the help of two fifties. In DC's last match, Lanning scored a crucial 55 off 41 balls to guide her side to a 25-run win over Gujarat Giants. “I just enjoy playing cricket. We have a really good squad and staff, which makes it a really cool environment to be in. We support each other and play to our strengths, so it definitely helps and makes my job better .” a lot easier,” she said on Sunday after the win. “It was nice to be able to contribute and help the team win. I feel like there still needs to be a little bit of improvement in the way I play. I'm not completely satisfied, but like I said , I just try to do it.” have fun and play with a smile on my face.” Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians missed the services of Harmanpreet Kaur in their last two matches with Nat-Sciver Brunt taking charge of the side. Harmanpreet is expected to return to action on Thursday as Mumbai will look to extend its dominance over the Delhi Capitals and move to the top of the points table. In their last match, Mumbai Indians' batters and bowlers functioned in perfect sync to guide their side to a seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. The absence of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and premier pacer Shabnim Ismail did not affect their intensity on the field. “We didn't read the match well last night, a complete team performance tonight. We know the wicket changes under lights and we wanted to keep them under 150. We were really happy with our powerplay bowling,” Brunt said. after the match.

