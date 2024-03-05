About extending the tennis line with Roger Clubhouse Pro and clothing





The On tennis clothing line was launched on April 5 with a collection of 17 pieces. On The foray into tennis continues to grow. With the signature Roger Pro sneaker, designed with the help of Roger Federer and top athletes Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton, who have signed head-to-toe deals, On is preparing a new expansion in the sport. The Swiss-based brand will release the Roger Clubhouse Pro tennis model on court on March 5 and a tennis apparel collection in America on April 5. The clothing collection includes 17 unique pieces for on and off the field, from the tank top with pink accents that Shelton has already worn during games to the Swiatek tracksuit for off the field. The Roger Clubhouse Pro on-court tennis model is designed for “everyday tennis,” says On. On The expansion of the Roger Pro on-court shoe line adds a Clubhouse Pro model, which On says is aimed at today's casual yet competitive player. They call it a shoe for everyday tennis. The new The Roger Clubhouse Pro from On will be launched on March 5. On The Clubhouse Pro aims to convey the classic off-court style of the casual The Roger shoes, but with added performance benefits while being more comfortable to play than the brand's top tennis model, the Roger Pro. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> On says the new Clubhouse Pro model offers more cushioning than the original The Roger Pro and features the brand's signature CloudTec sole and soft dual-density Helion foam. A Speedboard at the heel and midfoot offers a technology-focused way to provide stability without restricting movement. The model comes with a full herringbone sole. The first time I held this shoe in my hand, I was very excited because you can play any racket sport with it, says Federer. It's responsive enough for the field and comfortable enough for all day. A new children's line-up of The Roger shoes is launching from On. On Together with The Roger Clubhouse Pro, On is launching the Roger Kids and The Roger Clubhouse Pro Youth models, the first time that On has styles for children in its tennis line. Federer previously told me that having four children was a goal of his to ensure On expanded its shoe range to include children's sizes. The apparel offering, which Swiatek and Shelton have showcased on their respective tours since 2023, brings the brand's tennis gear to retail for the first time. The design and advanced technology not only increase my comfort during competitions, but also allow me to perform at my best while feeling confident, Swiatek said in a statement released by On. The new tennis clothing collection from On. On According to claims, the new clothing line features advanced moisture-wicking technology aimed at keeping players cool and dry and is designed with a fit that is snug but remains flexible for limited distractions. On believes that performance should not come at the expense of style, the brand said in a statement. The tennis clothing line has sleek, modern designs that make a statement. On will release the clothing first to the Asia-Pacific market in mid-March before making its way to Europe on April 1 and the Americas on April 5. The Roger Clubhouse Pro will be available worldwide on March 5.

