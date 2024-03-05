Will No. 2 Warroad get another chance to beat No. 1 Hermantown?





New Ulm (23-5-0) vs. No. 2 seed Warroad (23-5-0), 11 a.m. EXPLORING THE NEW ULM EAGLES State tournament trips: seventh. Top three scorers: Austin Uecker, senior F (38 goals, 41 assists); Kaden Larson, senior F (25 goals, 33 assists); Bryer Lang, senior F (20 goals, 34 assists). In purpose: Bryer Hoffmann, senior 19-5-0, 2.20 GAA, 91% saves, six shutouts. Did you know? New Ulm is looking for its first state quarterfinal victory in program history; the Eagles are 0-12 overall in state. EXPLORING THE FIGHTERS OF THE WAR State tournament trips: 25th. Top three scorers: Carson Pilgrim, senior F (29 goals, 34 assists); Taven James, junior F (20 goals, 37 assists); Murray Marvin-Cordes, senior F (24 goals, 27 assists). In purpose: Ben Norris, senior 23-5-0, 2.16 GAA, 89.5% saves, four shutouts. Did you know? Carson Pilgrim is one of two Mr. Hockey finalists from Class 1A programs. Northfield (22-4-2) vs. No. 3 seed St. Cloud Cathedral (23-4-1), 1 p.m. EXPLORING THE NORTHFIELD RAIDERS State tournament trips: third. Top three scorers: Jake Geiger, senior F (26 goals, 38 assists); Cayden Monson, senior F (21 goals, 36 assists); Kam Kaiser, senior F (36 goals, 19 assists). In purpose: Max Frank, junior 14-3-1, 1.58 GAA, 92.1% saves, four shutouts; Trey Shimota, senior 8-1-1, 1.97 GAA, 90.3% saves, two shutouts. Did you know? Watch for Northfield's 40.4% power play, led by Kam Kaiser, who scored 15 of his goals with the man advantage. EXPLORING THE ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS State tournament trips: 12th. Top three scorers: John Hirschfeld, junior F (24 goals, 51 assists); Andrew Dwinnell, senior F (26 goals, 41 assists); Joey Gillespie, junior F (29 goals, 31 assists). In purpose: Nick Hansen, senior 16-0-1, 1.44 GAA, 93.6% saves, four shutouts. Did you know? John Hirschfeld leads the state in assists with 51. Alexandria Area (18-9-1) vs. No. 1 seed Hermantown (18-8-2), 6 p.m. EXPLORING THE CARDINALS OF Alexandria State tournament trips: eighth. Top three scorers: Evan Anderson, senior F (17 goals, 18 assists); Gavin Olson, senior F (19 goals, 15 assists); Leonard Kompelien, senior F (14 goals, 18 assists). In purpose: Brady Metcalf, senior 15-8-1. 2.03 GAA, 91.9% saves, three shutouts. Did you know? Alexandria won the Section 6 Championship by outscoring opponents 24-1 in three games. EXPLORING THE HERMANTOWN HAWKS State tournament trips: 20th. Top three scorers: River Freeman, junior F (19 goals, 22 assists); William Esterbrooks, senior F (13 goals, 22 assists); Bradford Skytta, sophomore F (16 goals, 18 assists). In purpose: Dane Callaway, senior 18-8-2, 1.75 GAA, 93.8% saves, five shutouts. Did you know? Hermantown's only loss to a Class 1A opponent this season was a 4-1 decision against Warroad on Jan. 13. No. 5 seed Orono (20-8-0) vs. No. 4 seed Mahtomedi (17-11-0), 8 p.m. EXPLORING THE ORONO SPARTANS State tournament trips: 11th. Top three scorers: Jackson Knight, sophomore F (20 goals, 22 assists); Joey Mugaas, senior D (10 goals, 25 assists); Rory Kvern, sophomore F (15 goals, 14 assists). In purpose: Peyton Anderson, senior 15-7-0, 1.92 GAA, 91% saves, three shutouts. Did you know? Coach Sean Fish was the 2022 Class 1A State Coach of the Year after leading the Orono girls team to a third-place finish. EXPLORING THE MAHTOMEDI ZEPHYRS State tournament trips: 15th. Top three scorers: Jake Hodd-Chlebeck, senior F (25 goals, 22 assists); Jimmy Egan, sophomore F (nine goals, 37 assists); Gene Wegleitner, senior F (11 goals, 22 assists). In purpose: Charlie Brandt, senior 10-6-0, 3.23 GAA, 89.8% saves, three shutouts; Wes Strub, junior 7-5-0, 2.06 GAA, 92.5% saves, two shutouts. Did you know? Due to a challenging schedule, the defending Class 1A champions had not won more than two straight games this season until the current eight-game winning streak.

