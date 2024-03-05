Canada beats UAE for third straight win in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match





Harsh Thaker hit an unbeaten 111 for his maiden one-day international century as Canada defeated the United Arab Emirates by eight runs in a rain-shortened match on Tuesday to register its third straight win in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match in Dubai. The Canadian men top the eight-team table with two wins over the UAE and one over Scotland. Canada lost the toss and were sent to bat and were three for 60 when Thaker came in to turn the tide. The 26-year-old all-rounder hit six fours and two sixes in his 113-ball innings, with opener Aaron Johnson adding 29 runs and Nicholas Kirton adding 26 runs. “It was big,” said Thaker, named player of the match. “I was a bit short on runs in Nepal [where Canada lost a three-match warmup series]. Then we came here [and the] coach and captain believed in me a lot, my teammates believed in me a lot. I was batting well, but I didn't get a big score. So to reach this 100 is a great feeling.” Canada finished at 241 for six after 49.4 overs. With rain on the cards, the Emirates had set a target of 236 in 46 overs. It came down to the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the home side falling just short. Vriitya Aravindo led the Emirates with 51 runs while opener/captain Muhammad Waseem added 42 at the Emirates to finish at 228 for eight in their allotted time. 'Harsh delivered for us' Dillon Heyliger led the Canadian bowlers with four wickets at the cost of 47 runs. Thaker also took a wicket. “I couldn't be happier,” said Canadian captain Saad Bin Zafar. “We started very well. AJ and Srimantha[Johnson and fellow opener Srimantha Wijeyeratne]have given us good starts and even today the start was really good. Within our team we always talk about someone from the middle [batting]order, one of the highest order, raise their hands and turn those 50's into 100's. And Harsh raised his hand today and he delivered for us.” Canada wraps up play in the current tri-series against Scotland on Thursday. It will be back in action in August, in a tri-series with the US and host country the Netherlands. The World Cup League 2 consists of eight teams: Canada, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, United Arab Emirates and the USA. After 144 matches from 24 tri-series, the top four sides will advance within one step of qualifying for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The four teams that advance will join the others in the World Cup Qualifier, which will send four teams through to ten direct World Cup qualifiers. Co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe and the other top eight teams will complete the 14-team World Cup line-up. Canada regained its one-day international status for the first time in almost a decade by finishing in the top four at last April's ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff in Namibia. The Canadian men will also go to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the first time, in the West Indies and the US in June.

