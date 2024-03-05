Who is Mizzous' third best football player after Luther Burden and Brady Cook?

You know who Missouri's top two football prospects are ahead of the 2024 season. Luther Burden is living up to his potential as one of the best players in college football. And Brady Cook has developed into a star, a steady leader and a courageous player who also plays a damn good quarterback.

But what about the third best player? Is it a box score stuffer like Marcus Carroll, who rushed for 1,350 yards at Georgia State last year? Maybe a veteran like Kristian Williams or Theo Wease? Maybe Cayden Green, with his prodigious recruiting pedigree, coveted transfer status and NFL prospects, is your pick. Not to mention all the young breakout candidates that abound.

While it may be too early in the calendar year to definitively declare one player the third-best in Missouri, there is no shortage of candidates to help replace the horde of departing NFL draftees. It's a good problem to have such a large pool of quality players; hopefully some are willing to step up and become great players like Schrader, Robinson, Foster and the cornerback tandem.

Let's see who can cement their status as a BMOC this fall. We will list ten possibilities, grouped by similarity.

Offensive veterans

Theo Wease, wide receiver After three years on and off in Norman, Wease put together a productive full season in Columbia, where his skills on the outside opened things up beautifully for Luther Burden in the slot. Wease should improve on his 682 yards and six touchdowns while bringing invaluable veteran leadership.

Armand Membou, right tackle The first in the Lees Summit parade started every game at right tackle last fall and posted six games above 80 in PFF's pass-block rating. As a second-year starter, he should only continue to improve as he matures. Membou has attracted some attention nationally for his impressive athleticism and powerful blocking; he is a favorite of ESPN analyst and former Auburn lineman Cole Cubelic.

Defensive mainstays

Johnny Walker Jr., EDGE He made the most of his opportunities last year, totaling eight sacks and winning Cotton Bowl defensive MVP. However, he also had a temper and was sent off in one match and a personal foul in the other. Robinson was ruthless off the edge last season, and Walker, if he takes another step forward, could become that game-changing presence. Robinson was a magnet and opened things up for Walker. It was time he paid it forward.

Kristian Williams, Interior A defensive tackle will never generate the box scores and fan attention reserved for skill position players, but a dominant force on the interior might be one of the most important players in modern college football. Williams has been good, not great, let alone dominant in his two years at Mizzou; a rise this past season at one of the most important positions in the sport could do wonders for Mizzous' defense.

Transfers

Cayden green, left tackle On paper, the former blue chipper is the most obvious choice. He was a four-star recruit out of high school and the most coveted tackle in the transfer portal until Alabama's Kadyn Proctor stepped in. Green started at left guard for the Sooners and struggled mightily in run blocking, according to PFF rating. He will slide into the all-important left tackle position and is in line to be a rock for Mizzou for the foreseeable future.

Toriano Pride, cornerback This one is a leap into the deep. Pride, a former top recruit, fell out of the rotation at Clemson when a number of extremely talented freshmen emerged. Mizzou has done a great job developing cornerbacks in recent years, and a change of scenery could be exactly what the St. Louis native needs to revive his career. Can he fill Kris Abrams-Draine's huge shoes?

Marcus Carroll/Nate Noel, Running Backs For now, I'm just going to consider these guys as a couple in articles like this. Both are fifth-year players from the Sun Belt East division with extensive experience in a zone-blocking scheme like Eli Drinkwitz prefers. The comparisons end there, as Carroll burst onto the scene last year as a workhorse after having a clear depth chart ahead of him, and is a small, blue, efficient runner and an excellent closer. Noel's explosive rushes made him a star in Boone since he stepped foot on campus in 2020… when he was healthy. If I had to pick one to be Mizzous' third best player, it would be Noel, as that would represent the true game-breaking ability of the Tigers leadback.

Jump candidates

Daylan Carnell, STAR Is there a more literal job title than what Carnell is lining up for? The rangy defensive back has a nose for the ball, and his playmaking makes him destined for stardom in Columbia. While Martez Manuel thrived at the position near the line of scrimmage and in pass rush support, Carnell was used as a Swiss army knife last fall, a role that made Yam Banks one of the nation's best players in Corey Batoons' defense at South -Alabama. Carnell was able to follow in Bank's footsteps and build on his performance in Cotton Bowl, where he was a royal terror.

Tristan Newson, Linebacker Newson was the talk of 2023 spring ball thanks to his sideline-to-sideline play and devastating creation. But he hardly played in the early fall; he got his opportunities late in the season when TyRon Hopper missed time with an injury. Newson stepped in to fill the stat sheet and the runners behind the line of scrimmage. He plays a position and a style that will generate an impressive stat line and capture the attention of even the most casual viewers.

Connor Tollison, Center Okay, listen to me. Brady Cook has gone from a punching bag among fans to a beloved pizza pitchman, and Tollison is ready. Once the face of the offensive line battle in 2022, and a frustrating source of penalties and missnaps in 2023, he developed into a really good run blocker last fall. Another jump in the game like last season, say, clean up the snafus and improve the pass protection and Tollison could become one of the best interior linemen in the SEC in 2024. Only a junior and with 26 career starts under his belt, that kind of rise isn't unheard of for a former highly touted recruit.

Missouri has two bona fide college football superstars headlining their 2024 campaign. Luther Burden will be one of the faces of the sport this fall. There are plenty of opportunities to join them as stars for the Tigers. Who do you choose?