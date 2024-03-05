City hears input on proposed tennis expansion at Woods Park





LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Monday evening, Lincoln Parks and Recreation heard testimony from more than 100 people about a proposed tennis court expansion at Woods Park. That proposal has stirred strong emotions on both sides, and the city said it wants to hear from the public before making a decision on whether to expand. The city said the proposed expansion would add four indoor courts and three outdoor courts to the Woods Tennis Center, along with additional parking. The department held its second community meeting Monday, hoping to gather input to make the right decision for the park's future. Lincoln Parks and Rec said the proposed plan would take up about an acre and a half of park land and allow more people in the community to use the park courses. Those opposed to the expansion say the green space should be protected. To hear arguments from both sides, the city is hosting three community meetings and has opened a survey to gauge park use and needs. We think it's a good improvement, said Kile Johnson of Friends of Woods Tennis. It's a wonderful thing and it can easily coexist with the neighborhood. But others say there needs to be balance in what occupies the park. I grew up on those courses, said Lisa Gengenbach, with Woods Park: Keep It Green. I played my high school career on those courts. I like to play tennis. I still play three, three days a week, but I just don't see there's room to expand for what they want to do here in the footprint of this park. According to Parks and Rec, a master plan for the park was adopted in 1992. The proposed change by Friends of Woods Tennis would require that plan to be changed if the proposal were to move forward and be approved by the City Council. The final community meeting will take place on Tuesday from 11:30am to 1:30pm and the online survey will be open through the 17th. Parks and Rec said they hope to have a final decision on the expansion by May. click here to subscribe to our daily recap of 10/11 NOW and our breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox. Copyright 2024 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.1011now.com/2024/03/05/city-hears-input-proposed-tennis-expansion-woods-park/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos