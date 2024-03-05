



Sportradar Integrity Services, part of Sportradar, has published its annual report, Betting and match-fixing corruption in 2023 , which details the company's findings on suspicious betting on global sports. Based on the monitoring of approximately 850,000 events and matches in 70 sports, the report points to a total of 1,329 suspect matches in 2023, taking place in 11 sports in 105 countries. Compared to 2022, the data indicates that the suspected tampering rate across all sports remained stable at 0.21%, or one in 467 matches in 2023. Similarly, the analysis found that no sport had a suspected tampering rate of more than 1 %, confirming that no suspicious bets were detected in 99.5% of the monitored sporting events. Artificial intelligence (AI) helped detect almost three-quarters (73% or 977 cases) of all suspicious matches in 2023, representing a 123% increase compared to 2022. While AI integration into the Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS ) of Sportradar has increased detection rates, analysis by our integrity experts is essential to ensure accurate interpretation of data. Sportradar is committed to advancing both AI capabilities and human oversight to protect the integrity of sport. Key findings in 2023: As the world's most popular gambling sport, football was still the most affected by match fixing with 880 suspicious matches, followed by basketball with 205 matches and then table tennis with 70 matches.

Account-level betting data was used to detect 85% of suspicious matches in volleyball and 100% of suspicious matches in tennis and table tennis. This underlines the importance of close cooperation with the sports betting industry to combat match fixing and integrity threats.

Europe had the highest number of suspicious matches (667 vs. 630 in 2022), followed by Asia (302 vs. 240 in 2022) and South America (217 vs. 225 in 2022).

1,295 suspected matches came from men's sporting events, while 34 came from women's sporting events. Sportradar Integrity Services data and reporting contributed to a total of 147 sporting and criminal penalties across 10 sports in 23 countries in 39 cases last year, underlining the company's reputation as an established market leader in integrity services. By supporting more than 220 partners worldwide, including sports organizations, government agencies, national platforms and law enforcement agencies, Sportradar is committed to keeping sport free from threats such as match-fixing, doping and other forms of fraud and corruption. Andreas Krannich, EVP, Integrity, Rights Protection and Regulatory Services, said: Continued investment in technology development is critical to detecting otherwise difficult-to-find cases of match-fixing. Combined with access to account-level data, industry collaboration and human experts, we have a suite of powerful tools to help prevent and detect risks to sports integrity. Further progress in the fight against match fixing will be possible as the AI ​​models continue to learn and we continue to hone our expertise to protect the sport from manipulation. Sportradar takes a holistic, multi-faceted approach to match-fixing detection, powered by its market-leading technology and expert Integrity Services unit. In addition to account-level data, the UFDS analyzes 30 billion odds changes across 600 global betting companies in real time and uses advanced AI to detect and flag suspicious matches to Sportradars' global team of integrity analysts. This effort is also supported by the Sportradar Integrity Exchange (SIE), where more than 70 betting operators proactively submit suspicious betting information, using account-level betting data to detect and flag suspicious matches.

