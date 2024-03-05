University of Minnesota Athletics





MINNEAPOLIS -Minnesota Sr Isaiah Salazar earned the top seed at 184 pounds when the Big Ten Conference released pre-seeds Monday night for this week's 2024 Big Ten Wrestling Championships in College Park, Maryland. -Minnesota Srearned the top seed at 184 pounds when the Big Ten Conference released pre-seeds Monday night for this week's 2024 Big Ten Wrestling Championships in College Park, Maryland. Under Salazar's leadership, Minnesota heads into the championships with seven wrestlers seeded within the conference assignments set by the NCAA last week, including four Gophers who place in the top five of their weight class. The pre-seeds, as voted on by the conference's coaches, rank 14 starters in all 10 weight classes. The official final rounds for the tournament are expected to be finalized and released later this week. After a perfect 11-0 dual season in which he posted a 7-0 mark in conference action for the second year in a row, Salazar claimed the top seed at 184 pounds. Salazar, the only undefeated wrestler against the field in the weight class, finished fourth at Big Tens a year ago and eighth as a sophomore. Since the current weight classes were established in 1999, the only other Gophers to be the top seed at 184 pounds were Kevin Steinhaus in 2012 and the current head coach. Brandon Eggum in 2000. I want to build on last season's runner-up finish at 149 pounds, sixth-year senior Michael Blockhus took the No. 2 seed in the 157-pound field. Blockhus is currently ranked fourth in the country by Intermat and was 15-1 in the regular season, 12-1 in doubles, 8-0 in the Big Ten and 6-0 against ranked opponents. Dylan Ness was the last 157-pounder for Minnesota to finish second or higher in 2015, while current head assistant coach Luke Becker was the No. 1 seed in 2002 and the second seed in the remaining three years of the competition. Made his fifth career appearance at the Big Ten Championships as a sixth-year senior Patrick McKee earned the fourth seed at 125 pounds. Last season he finished sixth, but in 2022 he finished in the top three. McKee was 12-5 during the regular season, 8-4 in doubles and 4-3 in Big Ten action. After becoming a heavyweight a year ago, a sixth-year senior Garrett Joles is back to 197 pounds when he claimed the No. 5 seed. Jokes makes his third career Big Tens appearance after an 18-6 regular season and a 6-2 record in the Big Ten. Two Gophers will make their postseason debuts as No. 8 seeds in their respective weight classes, as true freshmen Tyler Wells (133) and redshirt sophomore Bennett Tabor (285) hit the mats this weekend. Wells was 12-4 in the regular season and 5-2 in the Big Ten, while Tabor posted records of 19-5 overall and 5-3 in the league. Sophomore redshirt Drew Roberts (17-6 overall, 4-4 B1G) and senior Andreas Sparks (8-5, 3-3) will take the nine-seed at 149 and 174 pounds, respectively, while the redshirt sophomore Vance VomBaur (14-6, 4-4) tied for No. 9 at 141 pounds. VomBaur's place will be definitively determined on Friday during the official placement meeting. Sparks will be competing in Big Tens for the third time, though his previous two trips reached 165. Roberts and VomBaur will make their Big Ten Championship debuts. Sophomore redshirt Blaine Brenner rounds out the squad as the No. 10 seed at 165 pounds. He is one of five Gophers making their championship debut after going 17-9 overall and 4-4 in the conference in a regular season. Minnesota begins its postseason journey this weekend at the 2024 Big Ten Championships in College Park, Maryland. The two-day, four-session event will take place on Saturday, March 9 at the XFINITY Center. Linear and streaming coverage is provided by Big Ten Network and B1G+, respectively.

