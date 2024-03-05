Upwind stuns Divas; while Jamaica tramples defending champions Barbados





BASSETERRE, St. Kitts– The Windward Islands caused a shock in the opening round as they defeated the Trinidad and Tobago Divas by two wickets at the Conaree Cricket Centre, while Jamaica defeated defending champions Barbados by a whopping 200 runs. Divas won the toss and batting first and had an opening partnership of 27 runs from Shunelle Sawh and Samara Ramnath, before Sawh fell for 10. Ramnath eventually fell for a well-played 28. Divas wickets fell consistently as they struggled to form partnerships to build. LeeAnn Kirby was the only batsman to register a half-century, hitting 59 off 40 deliveries, while Divas posted 185 all out in 48.2 overs. Windward skipper Afy Fletcher showed her experience as she topped the bowling figures with 10-2-40-3, followed by Carena Noel with 5.2-0-18-2. In their reply, Windward's middle-order batters Jannillea Glasgow (62) and Nerissa Crafton (45) shared a 100-run partnership after their top order failed to get the scoring going. 23 from Pearl Etienne and 22 from Malika Edward and the Windwards achieved their narrow 2-wicket victory with one over to spare, to finish at 186/8 in 49 overs. Karishma Ramharack bowled for the Divas and finished with figures of 10-2-19-2. Scorecards here At Warner Park, Jamaica led by the indomitable Stafanie Taylor who fired 94 off 98 deliveries and Chinelle Henry 93 off 69, including nine fours and four sixes, in an 82-run partnership inflicted a 200-run defeat on defending champions Barbados. Prior to teaming up with Henry, Taylor shared another 82-run partnership with Natasha McLean as the pair looked set to take Jamaica to a solid total. McLean then bowled an easily caught and bowl to Allison Gordon for 27. Jamaica posted 289 all out in 46.5 overs. Aaliyah Alleyne took 8.5-0-24-3. West Indies Under 19 batsman NaiJanni Cumberbatch was the top scorer for Barbados with 22, followed by all-rounder Asabi Callender as Barbados were bowled out for 89 in 37.4 overs. Taylor returned with her off-spin to finish with figures of 6.4-1-16-2, followed by Vanessa Watts with 10-2-24-2. In the last match, Guyana recorded a 56-point victory over the Leeward Islands in St. Pauls. Guyana's batters batted first and never caused any problems on the scoreboard as young Realeanna Grimmond top-scored with 37, followed by Shabika Gajnabi with 20, as Guyana were all out for 142 in 36.3 overs. Bowling for the Leeward Islands, Shawnisha Hector took 3/11, followed by Rozel Liburd with 2/17. The Leeward Islands were bowled out for 86 in 36.5 overs. Foreign players Divya Saxena top scored with 19 and Reniece Boyce 16. Plaffiana Millington took 4/10 while Nyia Latchman took 3/27. Round 2 kicks off on Wednesday, with the Leeward Islands taking on Jamaica in Conaree, Windward Islands versus Guyana at Warner Park and Trinidad and Tobago Divas versus Barbados in St. Pauls. All matches start at 10am Eastern Caribbean/9am Jamaica time.

Matches are streamed LIVE on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel with live scorecards and ball-by-ball scores on the Windiescricket.com live match FULL MATCH SCHEDULE CG United Super50 Cup play starts at 10am Round 1: Monday March 4 Leeward Islands vs Guyana Guyana won by 56 runs Barbados vs Jamaica- Jamaica won by 200 runs Trinidad and Tobago divas vs Windward Islands- Windward Islands won by 2 wickets Round 2: Wednesday March 6 Leeward Islands vs Jamaica-Conaree Cricket Centre Guyana vs Windward Islands – Warner Park Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs. Barbados-St. Paul's Sporting Complex Round 3: Friday March 8 Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Jamaica-Conaree Cricket Center Guyana vs Barbados – St. Paul's Sports Complex Leeward Islands vs. Leeward Islands – Warner Park Round 4: Monday March 11 Jamaica vs. Windward Islands – St. Paul's Sports Complex Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago Divas-Conaree Cricket Center Barbados vs. Leeward Islands – Warner Park Round 5: Wednesday March 13 Trinidad and Tobago Divas vs Leeward Islands- Warner Park Jamaica vs. Guyana-St. Paul's Sports Complex Barbados vs Windward Islands – Conaree Cricket Center

