What about high school football in Pennsylvania?

What's going on with high school football here in the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?

Before we get into that, let's first acknowledge the remarkable history Pennsylvania has had in football in this country.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, enshrines 378 individuals as the greatest the game has produced. According to the data on their website, by my count, 34 of these individuals attended high school in Pennsylvania. 9% of the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame come from a state that includes only 3.9% of the nation's population.

Granted, among those 34 people are one or two owners, like Dan Rooney. But that also happens to include all-time great quarterbacks like Johnny Unitas, Joe Namath, Joe Montana, Dan Marino and Jim Kelly, none of whom played their college football at Penn State.

But of the six Penn State football players later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame—Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Mike Michalske, Lenny Moore, Mike Munchak and Dave Robinson—three or half played state high school football: Ham, Moore and Munchak.

In addition to Pennsylvania's presence in the Hall of Fame, the Pittsburgh Steelers are tied with the New England Patriots with six for the most Super Bowl wins of all time. If you add the Eagles Super Bowl win in 2017, the state of Pennsylvania has seven Super Bowl wins, which is the second most of any state, behind California with nine (between Rams, 49ers and Raiders).

This means Pennsylvania has some serious football credibility in this country.

But getting back to my original question, what got me thinking about the state (pun intended) of high school football in Pennsylvania was a recent column in these pages by Mike Poorman.

In it, Mike noted that during the Penn State football team's Max Out Day last week, Penn State strength coach Chuck Losey singled out three Pennsylvania products for their leadership during winter workouts. Those three Pennsylvania products are linebacker Dom DeLuca, center Nick Dawkins and wide receiver Julian Fleming.

What got me thinking was the choice of three Pennsylvania products. Why should that be mentioned? I mean, isn't this the Pennsylvania State University where 57% of University Park students are Pennsylvanians? Dominate the state and all that?

If so, wouldn't Pennsylvania football team products be the norm?

That was the question that led me to seek out Penn States football gridiron.

I looked into the roster a bit and there are (at the time I counted) 126 student-athletes on the football team. Of those, 48 listed a Pennsylvania hometown/high school. That's only 38% of the selection. At a school where more than half of the students are Pennsylvanians, only more than a third of the football team is Pennsylvanians.

When I looked more closely at the names of those Pennsylvania players, some were very familiar. The aforementioned three for example, and others like Beau Pribula, Nick Singleton and Abdul Carter. However, there were a number of names that were not known at all, which is not unusual with a squad of 126 players while only 30-40 players regularly play.

So I set out to find the scholarship players you would expect to play, or whose names had been announced during their recruitment. Except Penn State doesn't publish an official list of which players are on scholarship and which aren't. So I found one online list produced by Rivals.com's Happy Valley Insider.

According to that unofficial list, and compared to Penn States' online roster, there are currently 88 scholarships distributed to the players that we know will be down to 85 by the start of the season. Of those 88, only 24 are Pennsylvanians. Only 27% of stock market players are from the Commonwealth.

Well, that seems strange, doesn't it? Or was it always like this? Rosters of older Penn State football teams are difficult to find online, so I went to my trusty Beaver Stadium schedule from the first game I ever attended, the September 30, 1972 game against Iowa (see image below). The 1972 varsity roster shows that 82 freshmen players were ineligible to play at the time. Of those, 48 were Pennsylvanians, 59% of the roster. Of course, this was back when some of those Pro Football Hall of Famers were playing from Pennsylvania. As they say, it seems that the harvests in the state were good then.

So why is the flagship public state university of the nation's fifth most populous state barely able to fill a quarter of its football roster with scholarship players from the state? Maybe the high schools are the problem?

In that case, let's look at the recruits. Using 247Sports online recruiting rankings dating back to 1999, of the top 200 2024 recruits nationwide, only three are from Pennsylvania (two committed to Penn State). If you go back ten years to 2014, there were only two Pennsylvania kids in the top 200 nationwide (neither went to Penn State). However, if we go back another decade to 2004, there were nine players from Pennsylvania in the top 200 (three went to Penn State).

Why the scarcity of top recruits from our great state in recent decades? We still control 3.9% of the country's population. Shouldn't we have almost 3.9% of the top 200 recruits every year (seven or eight)? Or do the recruiting services hold a grudge against Pennsylvania and just don't rate PA kids highly? Or have the state's high school football coaches somehow forgotten how to develop young players?

Or is there perhaps another answer to why Penn State Football can only fill a quarter of their scholarships with out-of-state kids?

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) is the national leader in high school athletics and author of the rules for many high school sports. They have been compiled since 1969 participation surveys of all high school sports nationwide, by sport, state and gender. Starting with the most recent research, the 2022-2023 season and going back every ten years, the graph below shows some interesting numbers in terms of football participation in this Commonwealth (there were no statistics from 1972-1973 so I used 1971-72).

In the early 1970s, Pennsylvania was the third largest producer of high school football players in the country. But by the early 1980s it had fallen to sixth place. In the early 1990s it was only the ninth largest producer, and has never made the top 10 since. As of the 2022-2023 season, there were 1,028,761 young men playing eleven-man football in this country. Only 24,975, or 2.4%, were in Pennsylvania.

Compare that to the 1971-72 season, when there were 878,187 young men playing 11-man football in this country, and Pennsylvania was responsible for 72,320 of them. That's 8.2%, more than three times the rate Pennsylvania produces today and nearly three times as many players.

Maybe that's what's going on with high school football in the Commonwealth. Perhaps it is not a matter of quality, but a simple matter of quantity. For whatever reason, high school football in Pennsylvania is simply not as popular as it was decades ago. And that's why Penn State's football team is made up mostly of scholarship players from out of state, and picking three Pennsylvania products is an exception, not the norm.