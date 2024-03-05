Patriot League Announces Men's and Women's Tennis Weekly Awards (3.5.24)





BETHLEHEM, Pa. Lehigh and Navy split this week's Patriot League tennis prizes when the league announced the winners on Tuesday. In Lehigh's wins over Morgan State and Marist, Mountain Hawks sophomore Aristotelis Bezianis went 4-0 in singles and doubles, earning him Patriot League Men's Tennis Player of the Week honors. Navy junior Emily Tannenbaum won her twelfth straight singles match, earning her women's tennis player of the week honors for the second week in a row and the third time this season. Army West Point junior Paulina Feoli, Boston University senior Victoria Carlsten, Bucknell sophomore Amar Tahirovic, Colgate freshman Jerome Falcon and Lehigh senior Megha Dania earned honorable mentions. Men's player of the week

Aristotelis Bezianis, Lehigh, So., Kensington, Md./Sidwell Friends School *The sophomore went 4-0 in singles and doubles to help lead Lehigh to wins over Morgan State and Marist.

*Bezianis picked up a singles victory (6-2, 6-2) and a doubles victory (6-2) in Lehigh's 4-1 victory over Morgan State.

*In the Mountain Hawks 5-2 win over Marist, the junior earned a No. 3 singles win (6-1, 1-6, 7-5) and a No. 3 doubles win (6-3). Women's Player of the Week

Emily Tannenbaum, Marine, Jr., Commack, NY/Commack *Tannenbaum posted a combined record of 3-0 in helping Navy to 2-1 last week.

*The junior led Navy to a 5-2 win over Drexel with a No. 2 doubles win (6-4) and a No. 1 singles win against 2023 All-CAA First Teamer Lorie Lemongo (6-1, 4- 6, 6-3).

*In the Mids down-to-the-wire 5-2 loss to No. 60 Liberty, Tannenbaum took a No. 2 doubles victory (6-2).

*In the No. 1 singles match against the Flames, she led 2023 All-ASUN First Teamer Maria Juliana Parra Romero 4-6, 7-5, 2-0 when the match was stopped.

*Tannenbaum won her 12th consecutive singles match, tying the third-longest singles winning streak in program history. Honorable mention

Paulina Feoli, Army West Point, Jr., Short Hills, NJ/Millburn *Against Rutgers, Feoli posted a No. 2 doubles win (7-5) and a No. 6 singles win (6-1, 6-4). Victoria Carlsten, Boston University, Sr., Malmö, Sweden/Korrespondengymnasiet *The senior earned a 6-4, 6-2 singles victory and a doubles victory (6-1) against Brown. Amar Tahirovic, Bucknell, So., Stuttgart, Germany, Stuttgart *The sophomore led the Bison to a 6-1 win over St. Bonaventure with a No. 1 singles win (6-4, 6.3) and a No. 2 doubles win (7-5). Jerome Falcon, Colgate, Fy., Spartanburg, SC/Spartanburg *Falcon earned singles wins against Rider and Binghamton. Megha Dania, Lehigh, Sr., Austin, TX/Lake Travis *In the Mountain Hawks' 4-1 win over Marist, Dania picked up a No. 2 doubles win (6-4) and a No. 4 singles win (6-4, 6-4). 2024 Patriot League Tennis Players of the Week

MEN'S PLAYER OF THE WEEK 1.23- Herrick Legaspi, Navy

1.30-Amar Tahirovic, Bucknell

2.6-Corey Craig, Boston University

2.13- Corey Craig, Boston University

2.20 – Corey Craig, Boston University

2.27- Corey Craig, Boston University

3.5- Aristotelis Bezianis, Lehigh LADIES PLAYER OF THE WEEK 1.23-Victoria Carlsten, Boston University

1:30 PM – Ylan Duong, West Point Army

2.6-Emily Tannenbaum, Navy

2.13- Anushka Dania, Lehigh

2.20- Maggie Forkner, Lehigh

2.27- Emily Tannenbaum, Navy

3.5- Emily Tannenbaum, Navy ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE Entering its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, the Patriot League continues to demonstrate that student-athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The Patriot League's athletic success is achieved as its member institutions remain committed to the founding principle of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is viewed as an important part of a well-rounded education.

