Portsmouth, West Warwick/Exeter West Greenwich D-II boys hockey





WEST WARWICK Shane Temple sealed the series victory in the opening 30 seconds. The Portsmouth junior scored five goals, with the opening score less than a minute into the game, as the Patriots defeated West Warwick/Exeter West Greenwich 9-2 on Monday in the rubber match of the Division II boys hockey quarterfinals. The Patriots will be without three of their skaters in the semifinals after an on-ice fight broke out between the second and third periods. Two Wizard players, including the starting goalkeeper, were also ejected in the melee. Temple's second goal of the match proved to be the real game winner as the forward covered hard to the left and then finished right for a 3-1 lead with 8:26 left in the second period. “I felt it today and it wasn't me,” Temple said. It was my whole line, we connected it, it was just a great game. Portsmouth, which faces top-seeded Ponaganset in Sunday's semifinals, dropped its opening game to the Wizards before taking the middle game in a 5-3 final. On the final episode, the Patriots used a three-goal streak in just 39 seconds to lead 6–2 before the second period horn. It's hard to beat a team twice in a row and also beat them in the regular season, said Temple, who scored a pair in the series. I feel like we underestimated it a little bit [West Warwick] going into the first game, but I feel like we got our confidence back the next day when we just played as a team. Portsmouth goalkeeper Jon Cabral said of the fast start: It really set the tone for the game and took a little bit of the mental toll. When they run out of energy, it becomes a lot easier to win. The match featured a total of 16 penalties and four before the fight even started. The three Portsmouth players were disqualified from the remainder of the match and subsequent matches for leaving the bench area. West Warwick's goalkeeper, a senior and a second striker were also sent off for fighting. The most important thing is to play the game correctly, Portsmouth coach Gregory Cunningham said. Don't get caught up in all that extra stuff and stay in control of your emotions. Don't let them dictate how you respond and be the boss. The Chieftains (17-1) are the top seed in the league and defeated Portsmouth 5-4 on Feb. 3. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Providence Colleges Schneider Arena. “We have to come ready to practice this week,” Temple said. We have to adapt because there were players missing, but I feel like we can do it. We have a chance to win. [email protected] On X:@ByJacobRousseau

