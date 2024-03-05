Netherlands, Carroll Highlight MIAC Women's Hockey Awards 2024

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced its 2024 women's hockey awards Tuesday and Gustavus took home 11 different honors, highlighted by Hailey Holland earning MIAC Offensive Player of the Year and Mike Caroll won MIAC Coach of the Year again. Joining Hollandon's All-Conference Team is Molly McHugh , Sophia Coltvet , Brooke Macht And Katie McCoy .First year Kylie Ligday was selected as an honorable mention, while Kylie Scott Holland and McCoy were each named to the conference's All-Playoff team.

Holland earned her second straight Offensive Player of the Year honors after once again leading the Gusties and the conference in scoring. The Netherlands is one point shy of her third 30-point season, with 18 goals and 11 assists for 29 points. The Netherlands scored 24 of those points in conference games, with 14 goals and 10 helpers in league games. The fifth year led the league in goals, points, hat tricks and plus/minus. Her 10 assists were third in the conference, behind teammates McHugh and Lily Mortenson , while her two shorthanded goals ranked second in the MIAC and ninth in the nation. Holland's 140 career points rank third in program history, and she is four behind Hall of Famer Sarah Garrison Moe (1998-99, 2000-02) in second place. Holland wins the team's 12th MIAC Player of the Year Award, becoming the first player since Andrea Peterson (2003-07) to earn POTY honors in more than one season.

Carroll earned his ninth MIAC Coach of the Year award after being recognized in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2011, 2017, 2020 and 2022. Carroll led the Gusties to their fourth consecutive MIAC regular season championship with a 17-1 league record for the second season in a row. Carroll and his staff also captured a record-breaking fourth straight MIAC Playoff Championship, earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament for the 17th time in program history. In a 5-0 win against Aurora in December, Coach Carroll became the fifth women's hockey coach in all divisions of NCAA women's hockey and second in all of Division III to reach 500 career wins.

Brooke Macht has finished second in point production to the Gusties as Holland's linemate. Power has 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points in 26 games, with four power play tallies, one on the PK, and five game winners. In conference play, Power has 10 goals and 10 assists, which ranks him second in points in the MIAC. The senior has five points in her last five games and has dominated in the faceoff circle this season, with 316 wins (7th/NCAA) out of 451 draws for a 70.1 percent mark. With a power-play goal against Aurora on Dec. 8, Power became the MIAC's all-time leader in career power-play goals with 19, passing St. Thomas/Hamline's Leah Schwartzman (2015-19). Power and Holland are each one goal away from tying the MIAC record for that statistic, each with five on the PK apiece.

Molly McHugh was the Gusties' playmaker this season, leading the team and the league with 16 assists. The fifth-year captain earned her third All-Conference selection after scoring 19 points this year, including 17 against conference opponents. McHugh is nine points shy of the 15th player on the Gustie 100-point list and is one of 35 players to have played in 100 games or more in a Gustie jersey.

Sophia Coltvet led the Gustie D-core this season and quarterbacked the Gustavus blue line as the team's No. 1 defender. Coltvet achieved a plus/minus rating of +20 during the season, which puts him second in the conference, behind only the Netherlands. Coltvet led the team in power play scoring, scoring seven of her 12 goals with the player advantage, a mark that ranks second in the nation. Her four game winners also rank 11th in Division III. Thanks to the senior's efforts, the Gusties have posted some of the NCAA's best scoring defense numbers, holding opponents to a goals-against rate of 0.88 and allowing just 23 goals all season, the second-best mark in the NCAA.

One season removed from her first All-America honor, Katie McCoy has continued to impress in her fifth season, setting multiple program, MIAC and NCAA records and earning her second All-Conference honor. After a 1–0 win against St. Catherine on January 27, McCoy became the all-time leader in career shutouts at the NCAA Division III level with 32 to her name. She has since added three more and is the active career leader in statistics across all levels and genders of NCAA hockey. A few weeks later, McCoy and the Gusties claimed their 19th MIAC Regular Season Championship with a 6-0 victory over Concordia, marking the Grafton, Wisconsin native's 78th career victory, now the most in NCAA Division III women's hockey history . McCoy has an impressive career record of 82-13-3, with a .978 goals against average, 1,512 saves and a .940 save percentage. This season, McCoy has a .947 save percentage, .888 goals against average, 21 wins and nine shutouts, all stats that lead the MIAC. In Division III this season, McCoy ranks first in shutouts, fourth in GAA and seventh in winning percentage (.840).

In her first season of collegiate hockey, Kylie Lidgday impressed on the Gustie Blue Line, earning All-Conference Honorable Mention honors as a freshman. Ligday scored eight points on two goals and six assists, with a plus/minus rating of +14 and 19 blocked shots. Ligday helped the Gustie defense once again post top marks in the nation, leading in team shutouts and ranking second in scoring defense and goals against.

In addition to five All-Conference selections, three Gusties earned a spot on the MIAC All-Playoff team as Holland, Kylie Scott , and McCoy earned the award. Scott and Holland led the team to its fourth consecutive playoff championship with pivotal performances in the team's semifinal victory. Scott scored the equalizer and assisted the Netherlands' extra-time winner to send the team back to the title game in the come-from-behind victory. Meanwhile, McCoy locked down the Gustie crease, allowing just one goal in the playoffs and making 34 total saves.

Holland became the 24th MIAC player to receive All-Conference recognition in all four of her eligible seasons, while Power earned her third, McHugh and McCoy their second, and Coltvet her first.

Bethel's Anna Hanson and Hamline's Elizabeth Valley were named Co-Defensive Players of the Year, Saint Mary's Sophie Paduano was named the conference's Rookie of the Year and Augsburg's Sydeny Rydel earned the prestigious Sheila Brown Award.