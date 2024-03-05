Cricket 2024: Opera singer Chris Doig

Part of this included the appointment of the first CEO of the NZC. And he was a person with a worldview. He was an extremely successful opera singer all over the world, as was his wife [Suzanne Prain]. And so he came in from left field. He was a cricket fanatic, the kind of guy who would stay up all night watching or listening to cricket when we played abroad. And he had done that all his life. He loved cricket dearly, but he had not been involved in it. He was pursuing his opera career. So there was quite a bit of surprise and skepticism when he was appointed. Influential cricket administrator Chris Doig. Credit: Stuff One of Doig's first tasks was to start a cricket academy after the fashion of Australia. To pay for it, he bluffed Michael Watt, the powerful businessman who had made the deal with CSA to sell broadcast rights to NZC. He says who is this company we are paying all this money to and was told it was CSI, they are negotiating our broadcast rights, Maxwell said. And he said we pay them 10% of everything we take in. So he called Michael Watt and said my name Chris Doig, I've just started NZ Cricket, I see we owe you a lot of money.

And Michael said, 'Well, I'll make you a lot of money.' So Chris says I need a million dollars to start a cricket academy in Christchurch. I have the land, can you please pay for the pavilion, and Michael says you've got some balls, haven't you, and he's fine, we can make a deal and you can keep working for us. So the Hadlee-Watt Pavilion was built, and that was literally a phone call. Loading But the biggest problem for New Zealand was mirrored in most countries other than England and Australia: annual risks and uncertainty about who would visit for tours. Snedden recalled how it was not unusual for NZC to have a touring team that was all but sewn up, only to have it poached by Australia or someone else in the southern season. For Maxwell, reality shattered many of his revered perceptions about the way the game was run at the time. Doigy really wanted to protect New Zealand and the other countries by setting up some sort of future tour program [FTP]. It was literally unheard of, Maxwell said. What surprised me was that someone in Australia looked up to Test cricket as something special: this Holy Grail.

And we literally sat around the table and said who we're going to play next year, and started making calls. And I thought: wait a minute, this doesn't feel right, there's no structure. It was basically who's available, who can we get and bring them over. So in May 1997, Doig took a discussion paper on the idea of ​​an FTP to the International Cricket Council meetings at Lords. Strongly supported by the NZC chairman, Sir John Anderson, he returned with the task of composing one. He operated from Christchurch. And he couldn't set up a spreadsheet, so it was whiteboards and moving chess pieces. And his personal assistant had to produce something to give him copies of it, Maxwell said. Trial and error is a bit tricky, but he had the big picture so he could see who would be affected where and he could factor that into his planning plans. A little bit of lobbying with a few phone calls – if we give you this, can you get that? It took several years of negotiations, but by early 2001 the FTP was in place, planned to last for the next ten years. What Maxwell and Snedden remember most clearly is the fact that England, Australia and India ultimately agreed to the idea for the common good, even if it did not necessarily suit them.

Sir John and Chris explained that if international cricket was to be strong, it was necessary to provide this protection and opportunities for smaller countries to strengthen their financial positions so that they had the money to develop cricketers and be competitive, said Snedden. It took two or three years for the discussion to develop, but in the end, and this is to the credit of England and Australia, they both looked at it and said, okay, there's common sense in that, so ultimately the move towards creating the first FTP could happen. Doig resigned as CEO in February 2001, having seen the FTP come to fruition, increased the NZC's annual turnover from about $7 million a year to $22 million, and presided over the global tournament wins for both the men's and the women's team. Steve Smith shakes hands with retiring Brendon McCullum after Australia's previous test in Christchurch in 2016. Credit: AP In the following years he held a series of positions in both sport and the arts before dying of cancer in October 2011, aged just 62. One of his final achievements was taking Placido Domingo to Christchurch for a fundraiser after the devastating earthquakes. of that year. Through it all, Doig left his mark with a combination of left-field thinking, relentless optimism and generosity of spirit.

It may sound strange to some, but I like the arrogance and probably the self-confidence of the Australian personality. New Zealand would be better with some of that attitude, Doig once said. I love New Zealand. I am a real optimist because I see the good in people and situations. In the face of adversity, something positive can always come out of it. Just over a decade after Doig's death, Maxwell said the world's cricket leaders should now look at the scenarios before them with a similar attitude. On a personal level, I feel like the whole system is broken. Completely broken. And it needs to be rebuilt, Maxwell said. We as a sport are fighting what every other sport in the world does, which is domestic competitions where players regularly gather to play internationally in selected windows. But we didn't create those windows. We have achieved this complete transition, which will ultimately end in club dominance, as much as I hate to say it. And the best we can do is rationalize the club structure and oversee the international structure like a FIFA does.

They have so much club content, while our select ICC membership model limits growth, so we wouldn't have that problem because we won't let it happen. We could have the most successful sport in the world, with everyone thriving because we have enough money, but we can't seem to agree on where it's going. Faced with T20 franchises, erosion of value for bilateral series and India's growing appetite for revenue, Snedden believes the likes of Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird and CEO Nick Hockley should consider the question: what would Doig do? Loading The problem is that the kind of change that's needed is quite dramatic, I think, Snedden said. That requires everyone to be willing to make concessions, which Britain and Australia did way back in the early days of the FTP, and that is the only way forward. You cannot try to hinder or ignore the domestic T20 competitions. They are part of the future of cricket, so you are faced with the dilemma that not only do you have to find a common space among the full members and staff, but you also have to come up with things that will make the domestic T20 competitions one or bribe or enable in some other way. the two to somehow coexist.