Western Michigan unveils 2024 football schedule





KALAMAZOO, Mich. Western Michigan football team and second-year head coach Lance Taylor unveiled the 2024 schedule on Tuesday. The Broncos will host five home games, including four Saturday games at Waldo Stadium. The action kicks off on September 14 with Bethune Cookman for the annual CommUniverCity Game. Remaining home fixture list: Homecoming, Hall of Fame & Family Weekend: Watch the MAC home opener on Saturday, October 12, as the Broncos take on Akron for Homecoming, Hall of Fame and Family Weekend.

Witness the only #MACtion midweek home game on Wednesday, November 6 against Northern Illinois for the annual Military Appreciation game. Rivalry Duel: The regular season concludes on Saturday, November 30 when the Broncos host rivals Eastern Michigan. Western Michigan opens the season with a pair of road games against the Big 10. WMU heads to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on Wisconsin on Saturday, August 31, before heading to Ohio State the following Saturday. The Broncos have a bye week before traveling to Marshall on Saturday, September 28 to wrap up non-conference play. Western Michigan is on the road to open MAC play, traveling to Ball State on Saturday, October 5. The Broncos later make the trip to Buffalo on Saturday, October 12, while WMU visits Bowling Green on Tuesday, November 12. the second week of #MACtion. The Battle for the Cannon takes place on Tuesday, November 19 in Central Michigan. The MAC Championship game will take place on Saturday, December 7 at Ford Field in Detroit. This will be the first MAC Championship game with the new scheduling format. Without conference divisions, the top two conference teams play each other in the championship game. Grid Strength: The Broncos return 17 starters from the 2023 season, with All-MAC selections Jacob Gideon , Kenneth Womack , Addison West , Anthony Sambucci and MAC Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-American running back, Jalen Buckley . Additionally, the Broncos signed the highest-rated recruiting class since 2016, widely recognized as the second-highest in the MAC. Spring Show Extravaganza: Put the annual Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20 in your calendar. The event is open to the public and promises pre-game activities such as a tailgate and fan fest, giving fans a taste of what's to come next season. Ticket information: Season ticket holders can extend their seats here online. Those who would like to join in the excitement and secure new season tickets can make a deposit at wmubroncos.com/tickets. Keep an eye out for Season Ticket and Bronco Athletic Fund renewal packages, which will be mailed out in early April. Stay tuned: While times and broadcasts have yet to be determined, one thing is certain: the 2024 football season will be an unforgettable trip for Broncos fans.

For more information about the Spring Showcase and other updates, stay in touch with www.wmubroncos.com and follow the Broncos on social media. 2024 WESTERN MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Sat. August 31 | @Wisconsin

Sat,. September 7 | @OhioState

Fed up. September 14 | BETHUNE-KOOKMAN | CommUniverCity Fed up. September 28 | @Marshall

Sat,. October 5 | @ Balstaat*

Sat. October 12 | AKRON* | Homecoming/Family Weekend/Hall of Fame Sat. October 19 | @ Buffalo*

Sat. October 26 | STATE OF KENT* | Buster's Block Party and Tailgate Concert

Tuesday November 6 | NORTHERN ILLINOIS* | Military rating game Tuesday November 12 | @ Bowlinggroen*

Tuesday November 19 | @ Central Michigan* | The battle for the cannon Sat. November 30 | EASTERN MICHIGAN* Home games in BOLD

* MAC games

Times to be determined later

