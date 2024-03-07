Hockey team defeats Newington for opening state tournament win

DANBURY The Newtown-New Fairfield cooperative hockey team earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Newington in the first round of the Division III State Tournaments on March 4 at Danbury Ice Arena.

It feels great to win a state playoff game, said Head Coach Paul Esposito, noting that the message at the start of the game was for the players to take advantage of a golden opportunity to extend the season by to make a quick start.

The Nighthawks did so with a goal in the opening period, but the team faced a battle similar to all season. Overcoming injuries has become a key part of the Nighthawks game this winter and it's fitting that one of the many players sidelined for five weeks after suffering a mid-season knee injury, Blake Ballard, made a huge impact made in the competition. victory of teams.

Ballard scored a goal and assisted on the other two games as the No. 7 Nighthawks built a 2-0 lead and twice saw No. 10 Newington climb to within a goal before holding on.

It feels great. We've come a long way this season, Ballard said, noting several players have stepped up and contributed when called upon.

Between illness and injuries over the course of the season, only two of the 25 players who saw ice time completed all practices and games, making this truly a collective effort and season of adjustment for the Hawks.

Ballard won a face-off to set up Andrew Sanchez's goal in the first period, then made it 2-0 in the second with a wrister from the high slot after hard work from Ashton Albert made the goal possible. Newington struck late in the middle stanza and trailed 2-1 heading into the third, thanks in large part to a strong backcheck after a defensive zone clearing off the boards by Sanchez, setting up Ballard on a breakaway in the closing seconds of the period came.

Ryan Anderson restored the two-goal lead, assisted by Ballard and Sanchez with 9:06 remaining in the third, shortly after NNF goalkeeper Garrett McCollam thwarted a good Newington chance. Newington continued to claw and pile shots on target. After being put aside several more times by McCollam, the visitors finally got within the goal with 4:45 to go.

A few more key saves by the Hawk netminder and a key faceoff win in the defensive zone by Ballard in the final half minute helped NNF escape despite being outshot 29-15 in the game.

It's stressful, but it's also a lot of fun, Anderson said of tightly contested games. Close games are always fun.

The Hawks know a thing or two about evenly matched slopes. They were on the winning side of all four regular season games, which were decided by just one goal, and had a record of 3–3 in two-goal games.

McCollam was a major factor in the team advancing into the playoffs for the first time in a few years with his 27 saves, including a dozen in the first period to keep the Hawks ahead.

It's really special to be able to reach the second round and see where it takes us, the goalkeeper said.

The win sends NNF on the road to visit No. 2 Suffield-Granby-Windsor Locks at Wesleyan University in Middletown for a quarterfinal battle on Thursday, March 7 at 6 p.m.

The Hawks had suffered a 4-2 loss to New Milford in the South-West Conference Championship on February 27, also in Danbury. In that tournament, the Nighthawks were the fourth seed and the Green Wave the top seed.

Both teams got off to a fast start, trading shots in front of a large crowd. New Milford struck first, taking advantage of an NNF error behind its own net.

NNF defenseman Colby Cheneski scored on a deflection off a defender for the sophomore's first high school goal. Jared Ku picked up an assist on the play when he disrupted a breakaway that led to Cheneski's net finder. The period ended with the score tied and New Milford holding an 8-7 lead.

During the middle frame the larger and faster Green Wave group began to use its size advantage around the net and had a number of straight chances, but these were turned back several times by McCollam. However, as the pressure mounted, NNF was unable to stop the Wave and was outwitted in the corner, leading to a breakdown in front of the net and a one-time goal after a quick pass. Shortly thereafter, a similar play took place from the other side of the rink and the Green Wave expanded to a 3-1 New Milford lead entering the second intermission.

As the third and final period began, the Nighthawks adjusted in an attempt to get more offensive opportunities and got defenseman Albert to attack to help with the physical aspect of the game. The move paid off with about nine minutes left in the game when Albert chased a defender in the offensive zone, leading to a turnover. The puck popped in front allowing both Ballard and Alex Schmidt to make a few plays as the New Milford defense desperately tried to get back into the game. The persistent attack paid off when Ballard, assisted by Schmidt, fired past the New Milford goalkeeper.

As the momentum built, it looked like the Hawks might be able to get the equalizer, but were unable to get the pucks through the New Milford net. Then in an instant the game turned around. With two Hawks jumping into a deep battle for a loose puck, the puck was released and came back up the middle, leading to a two-on-one Green Wave rush through center ice and the defensive zone of into the Hawk. The Wave made money with an insurance marker.

When the Hawks tried to pull the goalie in favor of a sixth forward late, the Green Wave would have none of it as the players just kept dumping the puck deep. McCollam kept things close, making 28 saves. Schmidt picked up his team-leading 42nd point of the season.

Blake Ballard skates with the puck as Ryan Anderson follows the game during the state playoffs at Danbury Ice Arena on March 4. Ballard had a goal and two assists in Newtown's 3-2 win over Newington. Bee photos, Hutchison

Alex Schmidt maintains control of the puck as a Newington player performs a backcheck.

Ryan Anderson, who scored the eventual winning goal, plays the puck despite losing his balance on the boards. Teammate Blake Ballard and Newington players join the game.

Colby Cheneski finds some space to skate the puck.

Jack Albano moves the puck along the boards in the attacking zone.

Luca Moura skates the puck behind the Newington net.

Sebastian Cilia makes a move as he crosses the blue line.

Ashton Albert accelerates in the neutral zone.