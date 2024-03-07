Sports
Wrestling ready to aim high at EIWA Championships
VETAL, NY After finishing the regular season with its most wins since the 2018-2019 season, the Binghamton wrestling team will look to carry that momentum into the EIWA Championships. The two-day tournament takes place Friday through Saturday at Bucknell University's Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
The Bearcats went 9-4 in dual competition this season, going 7-3 against EIWA opponents. One of the highlights for Binghamton was its first win against a top 20 team since joining Division I in 2001, when the Bearcats defeated No. 2 on Jan. 21. 18 defeated Navy 18-17. The Bearcats also won their first game against a Big Ten opponent. since 2017, when they defeated Northwestern 21-15 on Feb. 16.
Several Bearcat wrestlers are gaining national recognition. Brevin Cassella, Cory day, Jacob Nolan And Lou DePrez were each ranked in both the NCAA's newest coaches and RPI rankings. Micah Roes also made the cut in the RPI rankings. Both rankings are among the criteria that will be used to determine the overall selections and seeding for the NCAA Wrestling Championships, along with head-to-head competition, quality wins, conference tournament seeding, results versus regular opponents and winning percentage.
The ranking is divided as follows:
With that success on the mat, Binghamton is looking to finish in the top five at the EIWA Championships for the first time since joining the conference in 2013-14. The Bearcats' previous best finish in the tournament is sixth place, which happened three times (2019, 2020 and 2022). The program has crowned four individual champions, with DePrez winning three between 2020 and 2022. Tyler Deuel won the first EIWA individual championship in program history in 2015 at 285 lbs.
There will be several opportunities this weekend for Bearcat wrestlers to get their ticket to the national championships in Kansas City, Missouri. The EIWA was allocated 53 pre-allocation places for the national tournament, the third highest among conferences in the country. Seating per tournament is based on a sliding scale of three standards: winning percentage, coaches ranking and RPI ranking. That includes never going below the base of a .700 winning percentage, the top 30 in the coaches rankings, or the top 30 in the RPI rankings, until you reach the maximum of 29 wrestlers per weight class.
For the EIWA, the number of places per weight class is as follows:
- 125: Five
- 133: Five
- 141: Four
- 149: Four
- 157: Three
- 165: Five
- 174: Six
- 184: Seven
- 197: Six
- 285: Eight
There will also be 47 at-large bids available for wrestlers who do not qualify through their conference tournament. After being selected by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee, the at-large bids will be announced on Tuesday, March 12. The brackets and placement will be announced on Wednesday, March 13.
120e EIWA Championships
Date | Time: Friday, March 8 (preliminary rounds and consolation rounds at 10:30 a.m., quarter-finals and consolation rounds at 4:30 p.m.)
Saturday Marcy 9 (semi-finals, consolations and 7th place matches at 10:30 a.m., finals, 3rd and 5th place matches at 4:45 p.m.)
Place: Sojka Pavilion Lewisburg, Pa.
Live results: Twitter – @BearcatsWrestle, FloArena
Watch: FloWrestling
Binghamton starting lineup (overall record, projected record)
125 | No. 12 Carson Wagner (17-15, 5-8) Wagner will attempt to become the fourth true freshman in program history to qualify for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
133 | No. 9 Micah Roes (18-9, 9-3) Roes will attempt to qualify for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships for the first time since 2021, when he became the third true freshman in program history to qualify.
141 | No. 11 Nate Lucier (14-11, 6-4) This weekend Lucier will participate in the EIWA championships for the second time. He went 1-2 in his first appearance in 2023.
149 | No. 13 Michael Zarif (7-8, 1-3) Zarif's best finish at the tournament was sixth place in 2021.
157 | No. 13 Carter Baer (14-15, 2-9) Baer will compete in the EIWA Championships for the first time in his career.
165 | No. 2 Brevin Cassella (24-6, 12-1) The two-time national qualifier has reached the podium at the EIWA Championships in every season he has competed in Binghamton, with 2023 being his highest finish of fourth place.
174 | No. 11 Dimitri Gamkrelidze (16-12, 5-6) Gamkrelidze went 1-2 at the 2023 EIWA Championships, his first appearance at the tournament.
184 | number 6 Jacob Nolan (20-4, 9-3) Nolan's second-place finish at the 2023 EIWA Championships was the highest of his three career podium finishes at the event. Nolan is aiming to secure his fourth appearance at the national championships.
197 | number 3 Lou DePrez (19-1, 10-1) The only three-time EIWA champion in program history enters the tournament on a 10-match winning streak, defeating 197 lbs. champion Jacob Cardenas of Cornell 7-3 in his last fight on February 25. DePrez, who is also the program's only two-time Division I All-American, will attempt to qualify for the national championships for the fifth time in his career.
285 | No. 2 Cory day (23-5, 10-1) Day reached the national championships for the first time in his career in 2023 after finishing fifth at the EIWA Championships.
*Rankings are EIWA Championship Seeds
2/ https://bubearcats.com/news/2024/3/7/wrestling-ready-to-aim-high-at-eiwa-championships.aspx
