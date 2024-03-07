Wrestling ready to aim high at EIWA Championships

VETAL, NY After finishing the regular season with its most wins since the 2018-2019 season, the Binghamton wrestling team will look to carry that momentum into the EIWA Championships. The two-day tournament takes place Friday through Saturday at Bucknell University's Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Bearcats went 9-4 in dual competition this season, going 7-3 against EIWA opponents. One of the highlights for Binghamton was its first win against a top 20 team since joining Division I in 2001, when the Bearcats defeated No. 2 on Jan. 21. 18 defeated Navy 18-17. The Bearcats also won their first game against a Big Ten opponent. since 2017, when they defeated Northwestern 21-15 on Feb. 16.

Several Bearcat wrestlers are gaining national recognition. Brevin Cassella , Cory day , Jacob Nolan And Lou DePrez were each ranked in both the NCAA's newest coaches and RPI rankings. Micah Roes also made the cut in the RPI rankings. Both rankings are among the criteria that will be used to determine the overall selections and seeding for the NCAA Wrestling Championships, along with head-to-head competition, quality wins, conference tournament seeding, results versus regular opponents and winning percentage.

The ranking is divided as follows:

With that success on the mat, Binghamton is looking to finish in the top five at the EIWA Championships for the first time since joining the conference in 2013-14. The Bearcats' previous best finish in the tournament is sixth place, which happened three times (2019, 2020 and 2022). The program has crowned four individual champions, with DePrez winning three between 2020 and 2022. Tyler Deuel won the first EIWA individual championship in program history in 2015 at 285 lbs.

There will be several opportunities this weekend for Bearcat wrestlers to get their ticket to the national championships in Kansas City, Missouri. The EIWA was allocated 53 pre-allocation places for the national tournament, the third highest among conferences in the country. Seating per tournament is based on a sliding scale of three standards: winning percentage, coaches ranking and RPI ranking. That includes never going below the base of a .700 winning percentage, the top 30 in the coaches rankings, or the top 30 in the RPI rankings, until you reach the maximum of 29 wrestlers per weight class.

For the EIWA, the number of places per weight class is as follows:

125: Five

Five 133: Five

Five 141: Four

Four 149: Four

Four 157: Three

Three 165: Five

Five 174: Six

Six 184: Seven

Seven 197: Six

Six 285: Eight

There will also be 47 at-large bids available for wrestlers who do not qualify through their conference tournament. After being selected by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee, the at-large bids will be announced on Tuesday, March 12. The brackets and placement will be announced on Wednesday, March 13.

120e EIWA Championships

Date | Time: Friday, March 8 (preliminary rounds and consolation rounds at 10:30 a.m., quarter-finals and consolation rounds at 4:30 p.m.)

Saturday Marcy 9 (semi-finals, consolations and 7th place matches at 10:30 a.m., finals, 3rd and 5th place matches at 4:45 p.m.)

Place: Sojka Pavilion Lewisburg, Pa.

Live results: Twitter – @BearcatsWrestle, FloArena

Watch: FloWrestling