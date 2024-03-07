COX AND EDAVALATH AVAILABLE FOR THE FIRST TASTE OF UNI CRICKET





Worcestershire's young batting duo of Rehaan Edavalath and Olly Cox are ready to get their first taste of university cricket against county opposition at the end of this month. Edavalath, who studies at Loughborough University, is available to play for Loughborough MCCU against visiting Lancashire in a three-day match starting on March 26. He signed a two-year contract with Worcestershire in September until the end of the 2025 season and made his senior debut in the Championship match with Derbyshire at New Road. Cox is available to play for Exeter University in another three-day fixture against Somerset at Taunton Vale, starting on March 31. He signed a contract extension with Worcestershire until the end of the 2024 campaign and reached a T20 half-century in his first taste of senior action against New Zealand at New Road in August. The two players have combined their studies with attending Worcestershire for winter training when commitments allow over the past four months. Worcestershire head coach Alan Richardson said: I've managed to build a good relationship with Alex Barrow (Head Of Cricket) at Exeter University with Olly and with Loughborough University with Rehaan and it's really about working together. What both universities have said is that we will always have preference over them, but we are trying to find a really nice balance for both of them. They will miss some of our pre-season due to studies, which is the most important thing first and foremost when they are at university, but they also have some really good cricket coming up. I know Loughborough have Lancashire in a game and Exeter have Somerset, so they will be made available for those games if selected, rather than being made available to us. It does not coincide with first team County Championship cricket. It's a really good balance and something I really like because it allows Rehaan and Olly to take their lives and their life experiences further, to continue with what they want to do, but also to give them a real helping hand with their cricket. When they were able to, they came to stay with us in the winter, and it was wonderful to have them there. You see them blossoming at Uni, and the stories they have and the challenges of trying to balance studies and lifestyle and trying to become a professional sportsperson is a very well-rounded experience for them and doesn't detract from their cricket.

