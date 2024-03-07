Ada tennis teams win two titles at Ardmore | Sport





ARDMORE The Ada High School tennis teams continued their successful start to the 2024 spring season by taking home the team championship from the Ardmore Invitational. The Ada girls won the team title in Ardmore with 43 points. Norman North was next at 37 and the Byng Lady Pirates settled for third at 34. Henryetta was fourth at 33 and Chisholm Trail rounded out the Top 5 at 30. In the boys tournament at Ardmore, the Cougars collected 41 team points to claim the championship. Norman North was second on 38, Chisholm Trail was third on 37 and the Byng Pirates were fourth on 29. Ardmore and Norman rounded out the Top 5 with 24 points each. GIRLS The Lady Cougars brought home a pair of doubles championships with victories over their counterparts from Byng High School. Jessi Bolin and partner Sadie Epps won No. 1 doubles after eliminating Byng's Audrey Boatright and Jayci Cole 6-2, 7-6 in the title match. In No. 2 doubles, the Ada tandem of Lilly Cadenhead and Jerzie O'Neal defeated Emily Holloway and Harmoni Moore 6-2, 0-6, (10-7) in a thrilling championship battle. In No. 2 Singles, Norman's Kaitlyn Bays got the best of Adas Kylee Witt 6-3, 6-0 in the title match. Also at No. 2 Singles, Chisholm Trail's Angie Griffiths got past Byng's Blakely Miller for a 2-6, 7-6, 10-3 win in the fifth. Adas Zoey Brown took third place in the No. 1 singles after moving past Byng's Yocelin Hernandez. BOYS Adas Halston Redwine won the No. 1 singles title with a thrilling 7-5, 7-5 win over Norman North's Bryan Joo in a back-and-forth title match. Cougar pair Drew Lillard and Anthony Towers won the No. 2 doubles championship after dismissing Dix and Stine of Chisholm Trail 6-2, 6-4. In the No. 1 doubles match, Adas Tate Danielson and Jackson Swope dropped a 7-6, 6-1 decision to the Chisholm Trail combo of Chaloupe and Lopez in the title match. Adas Gus Byrd finished fifth at No. 2 singles after a 6-1, 6-0 win over Durant's Gunner Langston. Byng's Caleb Stovall finished fourth in the No. 1 singles match after dropping a 6-2, 6-3 decision to Norman's Caleb Stovall. Both Pirates doubles matches also finished in fourth place. The Norman North team of Jeffrey and Blackmon defeated Tuker Dennis and Ty Mills 6-0, 6-4 in the No. 1 Doubles third-place match. In no. 2 Doubles, Norman North duo Goodner and Zzenrei Byngs defeated Hunter Murray and Devon Smith 6-2, 6-3 for third place. Haden Ware ended his tournament on a high note, defeating Henryetta's Conner Matlock 6-0, 6-1 for seventh place. O GIRLS At the Ardmore Tournament Team ranking 1. ADA 43 2. Normandy North 37 3. BIJNG 34 4. Henryetta 33 5. Chisholmpad 30 6. Normandy 28 7. Seminole 16 8. Ardmore 13 tie Tecumseh 13 10. Durant 12 Ada individual results SINGLES 1. Zoey Brown (Ada) def. Yocelin Hernandez (Byng) 6-2,7-5 (3rd place) 2. Kaitlyn Bays (Norman North) def. Kylee Witt (Ada) 6-3,6-0 (1st place) DOUBLE 1. Jessi Bolin/Sadie Epps (Ada) def. Boatright/Cole (Byng) 6-2,7-6 (1st place) 2. Lilly Cadenhead/Jerzie O'Neal (Ada) def. Holloway/Moore (Byng) 6-2,0-6,(10-7) (1st place) Through individual results SINGLES 1. Zoey Brown (Ada) def. Yocelin Hernandez (Byng) 6-2 7-5 (3rd place) 2. Angie Griffiths (Chisolm Trail) def. Blakely Miller (Byng) 2-6 7-6 10-3 (5th place) DOUBLE 1. Bolin/Epps (Ada) def. Audrey Boatright and Jayci Cole 6-2 7-6 (1st place) 2. Cadenhead/ONeal (Ada) final. Emily Holloway and Harmoni Moore 6-2 0-6 10-7 (1st place) BOYS At the Ardmore Tournament Team ranking 1. ADA 41 2. Normandy North 38 3. Chisholmpad 37 4. BIJNG 29 5. Ardmore 24 draw Norman 24 7. Durant 22 8. Seminole 21 9. Tecumseh 10 10. Henryetta 9 Ada individual results SINGLES 1. Halston Redwine (Ada) def. Bryan Joo (Norman North) 7-5,7-5 (1st place) 2. Gus Byrd (Ada) def. Shooter Langston (Durant) 6-1,6-0 (5th place) DOUBLE 1. Chaloupek/Lopez (Chisholm Trail) def. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) 7-6,6-1 (1st place) 2. Drew Lillard/Anthony Towers (Ada) def. Dix/Stine (Chisholm Trail) 6-2,6-4 Through individual results SINGLES 1. Caleb Stovall (Norman) def. Jackson Goodman (Byng) 6-2 6-3 (3rd place) 2. Hayden Ware (Byng) def. Connor Matlock (Henryetta) 6-0 6-1 (7th place) DOUBLE 1. Blackmon/Jeffrey (Norman North) def. Tuker Dennis/Ty Mills (Byng) 6-0 6-4 (3rd place) 2. Goodner/Szendrei (Norman North) def. Hunter Murray/Devon Smith 6-2 6-2 (3rd place) 2. Bryce Bagwell/Logan Bratton (Byng) def. Ashby/Belshe 6-1 6-0 (9th place)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theadanews.com/oklahoma/sports/ada-tennis-teams-win-pair-of-titles-at-ardmore/article_66a1acb6-dbf0-11ee-ba8f-cb7f296f5e4a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos