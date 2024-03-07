Ada tennis teams win two titles at Ardmore | Sport

ARDMORE The Ada High School tennis teams continued their successful start to the 2024 spring season by taking home the team championship from the Ardmore Invitational.
The Ada girls won the team title in Ardmore with 43 points. Norman North was next at 37 and the Byng Lady Pirates settled for third at 34. Henryetta was fourth at 33 and Chisholm Trail rounded out the Top 5 at 30.
In the boys tournament at Ardmore, the Cougars collected 41 team points to claim the championship. Norman North was second on 38, Chisholm Trail was third on 37 and the Byng Pirates were fourth on 29. Ardmore and Norman rounded out the Top 5 with 24 points each.
GIRLS
The Lady Cougars brought home a pair of doubles championships with victories over their counterparts from Byng High School.
Jessi Bolin and partner Sadie Epps won No. 1 doubles after eliminating Byng's Audrey Boatright and Jayci Cole 6-2, 7-6 in the title match.
In No. 2 doubles, the Ada tandem of Lilly Cadenhead and Jerzie O'Neal defeated Emily Holloway and Harmoni Moore 6-2, 0-6, (10-7) in a thrilling championship battle.
In No. 2 Singles, Norman's Kaitlyn Bays got the best of Adas Kylee Witt 6-3, 6-0 in the title match. Also at No. 2 Singles, Chisholm Trail's Angie Griffiths got past Byng's Blakely Miller for a 2-6, 7-6, 10-3 win in the fifth.
Adas Zoey Brown took third place in the No. 1 singles after moving past Byng's Yocelin Hernandez.
BOYS
Adas Halston Redwine won the No. 1 singles title with a thrilling 7-5, 7-5 win over Norman North's Bryan Joo in a back-and-forth title match.
Cougar pair Drew Lillard and Anthony Towers won the No. 2 doubles championship after dismissing Dix and Stine of Chisholm Trail 6-2, 6-4.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Adas Tate Danielson and Jackson Swope dropped a 7-6, 6-1 decision to the Chisholm Trail combo of Chaloupe and Lopez in the title match.
Adas Gus Byrd finished fifth at No. 2 singles after a 6-1, 6-0 win over Durant's Gunner Langston.
Byng's Caleb Stovall finished fourth in the No. 1 singles match after dropping a 6-2, 6-3 decision to Norman's Caleb Stovall.
Both Pirates doubles matches also finished in fourth place.
The Norman North team of Jeffrey and Blackmon defeated Tuker Dennis and Ty Mills 6-0, 6-4 in the No. 1 Doubles third-place match.
In no. 2 Doubles, Norman North duo Goodner and Zzenrei Byngs defeated Hunter Murray and Devon Smith 6-2, 6-3 for third place.
Haden Ware ended his tournament on a high note, defeating Henryetta's Conner Matlock 6-0, 6-1 for seventh place.
