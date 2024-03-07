Sports
Mahtomedi breaks away from Orono with 4 goals in third – Twin Cities
Jake Hodd-Chlebeck isn't concerned about who makes the plays. The Mahtomedi senior standout just wants them made.
That certainly happened Wednesday night as the fourth-seeded Zephyrs kept their hopes of repeating as Class A state champions alive by scoring four goals in the final 6:07 of regulation to top No. 5 seed Orono 5-2 in the final days. defeat. four state quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center.
I don't really care who makes the play, said Hodd-Chlebeck, Mahtomedi's top scorer. I just want to win.
The Spartans took a 2-1 lead with 8:15 left in regulation time when Brooks Fegers, a senior forward, scored just his second goal of the season, redirecting a shot into the net. The goal remained under review.
Hodd-Chlebeck tied the score with a goal with 6:07 remaining. And just 18 seconds later, classmate Gene Wegleitner scored, putting the Zephyrs ahead by one.
Junior Sam Harris and Hodd-Chlebeck added empty-net goals after Orono withdrew his goalkeeper.
“We said it was coming,” Harris said of the meeting. We just had to wait. If we were patient, we would know what we had. So we knew it was coming.
You have to tip your hat to Mahtomedi, Orono coach Sean Fish added. They didn't give up when we scored that second goal. They doubled down.
Mahtomedi (18-11) advances to face top seed Hermantown in the semifinals Friday at 1 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. The Hawks defeated unseeded Alexandria 6-0 on Wednesday in another quarterfinal match.
Orono (20-9) will face Alexandria in the consolation semifinals at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood on Thursday at 1 p.m.
We expect wins and progress, said Zephyrs coach Jeff Poeschl, whose team defeated Warroad 6-5 in double overtime in last season's Class A state championship game. Tonight certainly wasn't our best game. But we had the resilience to stick with it. In the end we were able to score a few more goals.
It doesn't always have to be pretty, but you win and move on. Now we were still alive to play Hermantown on Friday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.twincities.com/2024/03/06/state-boys-hockey-mahtomedi-breaks-free-from-orono-with-4-goal-third/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What are Hollywood teams asking for?
- Mahtomedi breaks away from Orono with 4 goals in third – Twin Cities
- UK boosts agricultural innovation
- US to set up temporary Mediterranean port to deliver aid to GazaExBulletin
- See 'Rust' armor's reaction to guilty verdict
- How can we understand people's perceptions of ultra-processed foods?
- China's political black box has become even more opaque, Politics News
- India as it is | Foreign Affairs
- Sweden finally joins NATO, ending non-alignment, in the shadow of the Ukraine war
- Mark Drakeford fears Boris Johnson's handling of COVID is a 'real threat to the future of the UK'
- Kristen Stewart Talks Love Lies Bleeding, Being a Boring Actor, and Why Not All Directors Are Up to It
- Ada tennis teams win two titles at Ardmore | Sport