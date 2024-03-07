Mahtomedi breaks away from Orono with 4 goals in third – Twin Cities





Mahtomedi celebrates with fans after defeating Orono 5-2 during a Class A State Boys Hockey Tournament quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Mahtomedi won 5-2. (Craig Lassig / Special to the Pioneer Press)

Mahtomedi defenseman Cole Swanson, left, checks Orono defenseman John Engebretson into the boards during the second period of a Class A State Boys Hockey Tournament quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Craig Lassig / Special to the Pioneer Press)

Mahtomedi forward Jake Hodd-Chlebeck, bottom center, is swarmed by his team after scoring the tying goal during the third period of a Class A quarterfinal of the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6. 2024. Mahtomedi won 5-2. (Craig Lassig / Special to the Pioneer Press)

Mahtomedi forward Gene Wegleitner (22) scores the go-ahead goal past Orono goalie Peyton Anderson during the third period of a Class A State Boys Hockey Tournament quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Mahtomedi won with 5-2. (Craig Lassig / Special to the Pioneer Press)

Mahtomedi forward Winston Wright, left, and Orono forward Jackson Knight battle for control of the puck during the first period of a Class A State Boys Hockey Tournament quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. ( Craig Lassig / Special to the Pioneer Press)

Mahtomedi forward Jimmy Egan, top, and Orono forward Cayden Effertz try to gain control of an air puck during the first period of a Class A State Boys Hockey Tournament quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Craig Lassig / Special to the Pioneer Press)

Mahtomedi forward Laken Decker tries to get the puck past Orono goalie Peyton Anderson during the second period of a Class A State Boys Hockey Tournament quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Craig Lassig / Special to the Pioneer Press)

Mahtomedi forward Jake Hodd-Chlebeck, above right, drives the puck past Orono goalie Peyton Anderson for a goal during the third period of a Class A State Boys Hockey Tournament quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6 , 2024. Mahtomedi won 5-2. (Craig Lassig / Special to the Pioneer Press)

Mahtomedi forward Gene Wegleitner celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal during the third period of a Class A state boys hockey tournament quarterfinal at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Mahtomedi won 5-2 . (Craig Lassig / Special to the Pioneer Press)

Mahtomedi forward Gene Wegleitner (22) celebrates with defenseman Wyatt Tarnowski (2), forward Jimmy Egan (21) and Mahtomedi fans after scoring the go-ahead goal during the third period of a Class A State Boys Hockey Tournament quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Mahtomedi won 5-2. (Craig Lassig / Special to the Pioneer Press)

Orono goalie Peyton Anderson (30) deflects a shot as Mahtomedi forward Jake Hodd-Chlebeck (8) tries to reach the rebound during the first period of a Class A state boys hockey tournament quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Craig Lassig / Special to the Pioneer Press)

Mahtomedi goaltender Charlie Brandt, right, blocks an Orono shot during the first period of a Class A state boys hockey tournament quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Craig Lassig / Special to the Pioneer Press)

During the second period of a Class A state boys hockey tournament quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Craig Lassig / Special to the Pioneer Press)

Mahtomedi forward Brayden Fuerst (16) tries to punch the puck past ROrono defenseman Ylan Schultz and Orono goaltender Peyton Anderson (30) during the second period of a Class A state boys hockey tournament quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Craig Lassig / Special to the Pioneer Press)

Orono goalie Peyton Anderson watches a puck hit by Mahtomedi forward Max Strecker pass him for a goal during the second period of a Class A State Boys Hockey Tournament quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6 2024 (Craig Lassig / Special to the Pioneer Press)

Mahtomedi forward Max Strecker's shot is stopped by Orono goalie Peyton Anderson during the third period of a Class A State Boys Hockey Tournament quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Mahtomedi won by 5 -2. (Craig Lassig / Special to the Pioneer Press)

Mahtomedi fans are fired up for their Class A State Boys Hockey Tournament quarterfinal match at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Craig Lassig / Special to the Pioneer Press) Jake Hodd-Chlebeck isn't concerned about who makes the plays. The Mahtomedi senior standout just wants them made. That certainly happened Wednesday night as the fourth-seeded Zephyrs kept their hopes of repeating as Class A state champions alive by scoring four goals in the final 6:07 of regulation to top No. 5 seed Orono 5-2 in the final days. defeat. four state quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center. I don't really care who makes the play, said Hodd-Chlebeck, Mahtomedi's top scorer. I just want to win. The Spartans took a 2-1 lead with 8:15 left in regulation time when Brooks Fegers, a senior forward, scored just his second goal of the season, redirecting a shot into the net. The goal remained under review. Hodd-Chlebeck tied the score with a goal with 6:07 remaining. And just 18 seconds later, classmate Gene Wegleitner scored, putting the Zephyrs ahead by one. Junior Sam Harris and Hodd-Chlebeck added empty-net goals after Orono withdrew his goalkeeper. “We said it was coming,” Harris said of the meeting. We just had to wait. If we were patient, we would know what we had. So we knew it was coming. You have to tip your hat to Mahtomedi, Orono coach Sean Fish added. They didn't give up when we scored that second goal. They doubled down. Mahtomedi (18-11) advances to face top seed Hermantown in the semifinals Friday at 1 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. The Hawks defeated unseeded Alexandria 6-0 on Wednesday in another quarterfinal match. Orono (20-9) will face Alexandria in the consolation semifinals at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood on Thursday at 1 p.m. We expect wins and progress, said Zephyrs coach Jeff Poeschl, whose team defeated Warroad 6-5 in double overtime in last season's Class A state championship game. Tonight certainly wasn't our best game. But we had the resilience to stick with it. In the end we were able to score a few more goals. It doesn't always have to be pretty, but you win and move on. Now we were still alive to play Hermantown on Friday.

