More Olympic places for TTBL stars





In the German Table Tennis League (TTBL), even more foreign stars than before can probably look forward to a ticket for the Olympic Games in Paris. Thanks to the last-minute qualification of Slovenia, Croatia and India as the final participants in the men's team tournament at the Summer Games, five more TTBL professionals have probably already secured their ticket to France. Slovenian Europe Top 16 Cup winner Darko Jorgic of Champions League winner 1. FC Saarbrcken-TT is expected to serve in both the team competition and the individual tournament in Paris. The same could apply to his compatriot Deni Kozul from former cup winner ASV Grnwettersbach. Indian veteran Sharath Kamal Achanta of champion Borussia Dsseldorf can also hope for an extra nomination as his country's second singles player. His national teammate Manush Utpalbhai Shah (TTC Schwalbe Bergneustadt), on the other hand, may have to worry about his place in the three-man Paris squad. Unlike Shah, Filip Zeljko (TSV Bad Knigshofen) should have almost secured his place as number three in the Croatian trio. After the publication of the world rankings on March 1, the participants in the two team competitions for the Olympic tournaments have been determined. Slovenia, Croatia and Olympic debutants India were awarded the last three places in Paris via the rankings after losing in the round of 16 at the World Cup in South Korea, while the other participants, with the exception of host country France, qualified for the Olympic Games in tournaments. All teams – including the two German teams – automatically have a maximum of two starting places in the individual competitions, which have not yet been allocated by name. However, the two soloists must also be part of their country's three-person team. The remaining players for the individual tournaments will be determined until June, often via other continental tournaments or the world rankings. Even before Jorgic and Co. several of the TTBL's top players felt they had qualified for the Olympic Games. Brazilian top 10 star Hugo Calderano (TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen) will certainly play in both competitions. In Sweden's European champion team, Anton Kllberg (Dsseldorf) and former World Cup runner-up Mattias Falck also have good cards for Paris. For the German team, European champion Dang Qiu, former world number one Timo Boll (both Düsseldorf) and double World Cup bronze medalist Patrick Franziska (Saarbrcken) are eligible for the Olympic Games. Benedikt Duda (Bergneustadt) can only consider himself an outsider. Source: SID

Featured image above: Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL)

