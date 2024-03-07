Mayea selected for the Tewaaraton watchlist





WASHINGTON, DC – The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the first round of additions to the 2024 Tewaaraton Award men's and women's watch lists. The lists feature the top players from all three NCAA lacrosse divisions and highlight the top contenders for this year's Tewaaraton Award. High Point University men's lacrosse junior forward, Brayden Mayea is included in the selection. During the 2023 season, Mayea started all 17 games for the Panthers and led the team with 45 goals. He added 17 assists, picked up 47 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers. Since the second game of the 2023 season on Feb. 11 against Detroit Mercy, Mayea has scored a goal in every game. He is currently on a 22-match goal streak with a total of 68 goals. Last season, he was named to the Atlantic 10 Second Team All-Conference roster at the end of the regular season. Through the first six games of the 2024 season, Mayea leads the team with 23 goals. He broke two program records against VMI at home with eight goals and 11 points. He has been named Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Week twice and to the USILA/Blatant Lacrosse Team of the Week. Below is the full list of men's and women's first round winners. Additions first round men Hank Bethel, NJIT – Graduate. Student, Defense

Greg Campisi, Harvard – Sr., Defense

Will Coletti, Army West Point – Jr., face-off

Andrew Cook, Christopher Newport – Graduate. Student, midfield

Willie Grieco, Wingate University – Graduate. Student, attack

Nathan Laliberte, Bryant Jr., Face Off

Brendan Lavelle, Penn – Sr., Defense

Michael Long, Cornell – Sr., Offense

Noah Manning, Denver – Jr., Offense

Brayden Mayea High Point – Sr., Assault

AJ Mercurio, Denver – Graduated. Student, Defense

Jake Morin, Army West Point – Sr., midfield

Mason Oak, Quinnipiac University – Jr., goalkeeper

Evan Plunkett, Army West Point – Soph., Midfield

Scott Smith, Johns Hopkins – Sr., Defense

Josh Zawada, Duke – Graduated. Student, attack Additions first round ladies Olivia Adamson, Syracuse – Jr., Offense

Chase Boyle, Loyola Maryland-Jr., center field

Jorden Concordia, Saint Joseph's – Sr., Goalkeeper

Jenika Cuocco, Drexel – RS Fr., Goalkeeper

Mckenna Davis, Boston College – Jr., Offense

Kelly Denes, Notre Dame – Sr., center field

Maggi Hall, Florida – Sr., Assault

Kendall Halpern, Northwestern – Sr., Defense

Callie Hem, Harvard Jr., Offense

Kayla Martello, Boston College – Sr., Offense

Erin O'Grady, Michigan – Jr., goalkeeper

Morgan Schwab, Virginia – Sr., Assault Players not included on this initial list or in this round of additions will have more opportunities to work their way into a spot as the season progresses. The second round of Watch List additions will be announced on March 28, before the field is narrowed to 25 men's and 25 women's nominees on April 18. Nominees can be players from the Watch Lists or not from the Watch Lists, effectively allowing for a third party. round of additions. #GoHPU x #A10MLAX

