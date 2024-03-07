Indian Street Premier League 2024: Teams, Full Schedule, Match Times, Venues | Cricket





Franchise-based cricket leagues have grown rapidly around the world since the world was introduced to the first of its kind through the highly successful Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. 16 years later, the country is all set to welcome a new form of the game. The T10 format is highly appreciated in the Middle East and West Indies, but this month India will host its first-ever competition in the shortest format, but with a twist. Everything you need to know about Indian Street Premier League 2024 The brand new Indian Street Premier League, a T10 tournament played with the tennis ball, kicked off in all its glitz and glory in Thane on Wednesday. The league consists of six franchises owned by actors from Indian cinema, with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar named as brand ambassador and former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri named as the tournament's key mentor. Hindustan Times – Your fastest source for breaking news! Read now. Indian Street Premier League 2024 – Complete roster of all six franchises Tigers of Kolkata team: Uzair Shaikh, Babbu Rana, Shivam Kamboj, Sagar Bhandary, R. Bala Chandran, Bhavesh Pawar, Jonty Sarkar, Munna Shaikh, Fardeen Kazi, Rajat Mundhe, Prathamesh Pawar, Pradeep Patil, Shivam Kumar, Pritpal Singh, Raju Mukhiya, Akhil Singh Srinagar Ke Veer Squad: Lokesh Lokesh, Deepak Dogra, Ahmed Askari, Omkar Desai, Aishwary Surve, Pritam Bari, Rajesh Sorte, Bhushan Gole, Tanisk Naik, Mohammed Nadeem, Vineet Todkar, Sumesh B, Kavinram Ramashbabu, Rohit Yadav, Navneet Parihar, Aditya Babbar Bangalore Strikers squad: Saroj Paramanik, Ankur Singh, Bunty Patel, Bijal Rajput, Ashiq Ali Shamsu, Parv Lamba, Rahul Baghel, Prajjwal Somwanshi, Harishkumar KK, Mansoor KL, Ajit Mohite, Thomas Dias, Sunil Chawri, Akash Gautam, Kulwinder Singh, Sharik Yasir Falcon Risers Hyderabad squad: C. Dhilip Ranjan, Ubaid Bashir, Irfan Patel, Furqan Khan, Varun Kumar, Vivek Manoharan, Prathamesh Thakre, Vishwajit Thakur, Jagat Sarkar, Krishna Satpute, Nitin Matunge, Shreyas Kadam, Anurag Sarshar, Anand Baghel, Yasar Arafath, Vicky Bhoir Chennai Singhams team: Harish Parmar, Vedant Mayekar, Dilip Binjwa, R. Thavith Kumar, V Vignesh, Bablu Patil, Vishwanath Jadhav, Sanjay Kanojjiya, Sagar Ali, Ketan Mhatre, Summet Dhekale, Pankay Patel, Farhat Ahmed, Farman Khan, Ankit Sanap, Rajdeep Jadeja Majhi Mumbai Squad: Ahmad Fayaz, Ravi Gupta, Abhishek Kumar, Vijay Pawle, Syed Salman, Ajaz Qureshi, Akshay Patil, Raviraj Ahire, Basharat Wani, Krusha Pawar, Murali A, Shreyas Indulkar, Ashraf Khan, Yogesh Penkar, Deepak Kumar Limboo, Devid Gogoi Indian Street Premier League 2024 – Full Match: Date, Time & Venues March 6: Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai practice match, 7pm March 7: Chennai Singhams vs Tigers of Kolkata, 5:00 PM March 8: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bangalore Strikers, 7:30 PM March 8: Chennai Singhams vs Bangalore Strikers, 5:00 PM March 8: Kolkata Tigers vs Majhi Mumbai, 7:30 PM March 9: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai, 5:00 PM March 9: Bangalore Strikers vs Srinagar ke Veer, 7:30 PM March 10: Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singhams, 5:00 PM March 10: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tigers of Kolkata, 7:30 PM March 11: Tigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers, 5:00 PM March 11: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 7:30 PM March 12: Srinagar Ke Veer vs Chennai Singhams, 5:00 PM March 12: Bangalore Strikers vs Majhi Mumbai, 7:30 PM March 13: Srinagar ke Veer vs Tigers of Kolkata, 5:00 PM March 13: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singhams, 7:30 PM March 14: Semi-final, 5:00 PM March 14: Semi-final, 7:30 PM March 15: Final, 5:00 PM Indian Street Premier League 2024 – Live Streaming Details Where can you watch Indian Street Premier League 2024 live on TV? Sony Ten 2 will broadcast the Indian Street Premier League 2024 matches live in India. Where can you watch Indian Street Premier League 2024 live streaming? The Indian Street Premier League 2024 matches will be streamed live on Sony LIV

