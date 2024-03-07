UNC football player charged in connection with fatal crash appears in court





Zachary Rice, a UNC football player charged in connection with a fatal Jan. 21 crash that killed a fellow student, appeared in court Thursday. Rice, 20, a student and football player at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is charged with possession of alcohol under 21, driving after consuming alcohol under 21 and speeding. Rice was not in the car that crashed Jan. 21, killing 21-year-old UNC student Molly Rotunda, but court documents show his car was just 50 feet behind the car Rotunda was in, which was traveling at a speed was traveling at 200 km/h. Rice and his attorney were in an Orange County courtroom Thursday for his first court appearance. Rice did not speak at all during the hearing. Rice also declined to speak to WRAL News outside the courtroom. Seven people are charged in connection with the crash, including another UNC student, Flemeeja Brewer, 20, who was driving the car Rotunda was in, and Brianna Pinson, a passenger. Brewer and Pinson survived the crash. Employees of the Still Life bar in Chapel Hill also face charges in connection with the crash, which involved underage alcohol consumption. Rice's next court date was scheduled for April 19. In February, a search warrant for the 2014 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Brewer revealed the car left the road and struck a concrete culvert, causing it to overturn at the intersection of Raleigh Road and East Barbee Chapel Road. Officers responding to the Jan. 21 crash found the Mercedes “overturned in the grass,” and an investigative report from the Office of the State Medical Examiner said Rotunda was pulled from the backseat of the car by the bystanders driving behind the vehicle. before it crashed. Flemeeja Brewer, 20, was driving 120 miles per hour in a 45 speed limit zone on Raileigh Road when she lost control and the vehicle crashed, killing 20-year-old Molly Rotunda. Rotunda suffered cardiac arrest while in an ambulance and was pronounced dead a short time later. Documents show that Brewer, who survived the crash and faces multiple charges, admitted to driving the car and drinking a “Lemon Drop” cocktail at the Still Life bar before the fatal crash. A search warrant for Brewer's medical records from UNC Hospital said her blood alcohol content was 0.15 (the state's legal limit is 0.08) at the time of the crash. WRAL News previously learned that racing may have been a factor in the crash, which is further supported by the documents.

