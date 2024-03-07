Sports
NHL Trade Deadline 2024 – Live fantasy hockey recap and reaction
The action for this year's NHL trade deadline was turned up to 11 early Wednesday, with many of the big fish hooked and moved in a period of about 24 hours.
The implications for fantasy hockey will all be discussed here in this article, which will be updated throughout the day Thursday and Friday as more trade news emerges.
There's still all of Thursday and most of Friday for NHL general managers to work the phones and upgrade their ranks. We'll run an analysis on each of the deals, but keep in mind that subsequent transactions may change things down the road, so check the timestamps.
For more information on the NHL trade deadline, click here: Trade Deadline Buzz | Commercial grades from A+ to F | Deadline tracker | Top 50 Available Players | Example of a team-by-team trade deadline | Fantasy team preview/impact
Golden Knights add Mantha, Hanifin
In separate deals on Tuesday and Wednesday, the defending Stanley Cup champions picked up a former power forward with a decent rebounding season in Anthony Mantha and the best all-around defenseman on the market in Noah Hanifin.
No current fantasy assets went out the door in these deals, with Daniil Miromanov now more of a future potential contributor on the Calgary Flames blue line.
Mantha is expected to debut Thursday when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Vancouver Canucks. With Jack Eichel back in the fold to maintain his usual top line, Mantha will likely find himself in a top-six role alongside William Karlsson and Chandler Stephenson. If he performs as well this season as he did in his limited minutes with the Washington Capitals, the top unit could even be offered some power play time in the short term. Mantha has 20 goals and is even among the top 100 skaters for fantasy points per 60 minutes – ahead of players like Mark Scheifele, Nick Suzuki and Anze Kopitar, for example.
Hanifin has some room to breathe on what could have been a crowded blueline before Alec Martinez hit injured reserve again. It is possible that he will end up in Martinez's place alongside Alex Pietrangelo, but a second pairing is also fine. Hanifin spent the entire season ranked third in the Flames and still managed a respectable (and startable) 1.8 fantasy points per game.
The departures of Hanifin and Chris Tanev, as mentioned in this space, will mean more ice time and some potential for Oliver Kylington with the Flames, but Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weegar are still there and sucking up a lot of air, so it's muted hope in the best case for fantasy potential.
Avalanche fares better with Walker and Mittelstadt, but Byram might be the fantasy winner
The Colorado Avalanche made a pair of deals on Wednesday, trading an emerging defenseman blocked by talent ahead of him to the Buffalo Sabers for an emerging forward blocked by talent ahead of him. And while they acquired Casey Mittelstadt from the Sabers in exchange for Bowen Byram, they abandoned their previous attempt to solve their second-line center problem by sending Ryan Johansen to the Philadelphia Flyers for stalwart defenseman Sean Walker.
Mittelstadt is having a solid, if unspectacular, campaign from a fantasy perspective. He has a lot of help and is playful, which doesn't always translate into fantasy glory. His 1.42 fantasy points per game so far aren't at a roster-worthy level, but as the saying goes, there's always potential in the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin may return from the player assistance program this week, which, with the addition of Mittelstadt, adds some extra spice to the top six. It's unlikely – and unfortunate – that Mittelstadt won't see much power play time, as he actually got a ton of it with the Sabres. In short, there isn't much to be excited about here as Mittelstadt, as a center, will have a hard time finding ice time with Nathan MacKinnon.
Walker isn't a fantasy-relevant defenseman, no matter how solid he is defensively. And it's unlikely Johansen can do anything with the Flyers that he couldn't do with the Avs – because it's not like they didn't give him every opportunity to be the anchor on the second line.
But Byram is very interesting here. He has shown great offensive prowess during his tenure with the Avs – with a giant asterisk that says “when healthy.” The problem was that he played behind the best young defender in the world and would never get a real chance to shine. He's still not the No. 1 pick and maybe not even the No. 2 pick on the Sabres, but Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power and flashy boundary forwards like Cale Makar are. There is an opportunity for Byram to work with either of them, to the benefit of both, thanks to his attacking attacks. With Dahlin's partner Mattias Samuelsson out for the season, we're betting Byram will get the chance to team up with Dahlin. It could be the start of a beautiful friendship.
Oilers win Henrique sweepstakes
It's almost a tad cruel that a team with too many centers has taken away all the best on the trade market. But Adam Henrique is a Swiss Army Knife for the depth chart and can play anywhere, in any situation for Edmonton. Of course, we'll have to jump all over him in fantasy leagues. Anyone who has a chance to bond with Connor McDavid and/or Leon Draisaitl is worth saving (I don't regret trying with Connor Brown; it had a chance.. .). But Henrique's versatility could be his downfall on the fantasy front, as he might be used to solidifying the third line rather than being given a top-six role with the superstars. You'll have to wait and see, but put it on your schedule. It's unlikely he'll stick around as a marginal asset and be your go-to pick-up or drop in two weeks, but not in between those extremes.
Back with the Ducks, who also sent Sam Carrick to Edmonton in the deal to play on the fourth line, there is more room for Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish to grow as leaders, but that happened anyway. Not much should change, but see if there's more room to maybe open on Friday.
Tarasenko trades one Tkachuk for another
The biggest area for the Panthers to improve heading into the deadline was adding a winger who can end up playing with Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk. Nick Cousins has held the wing on their line all season, but is by no means an attacking juggernaut. To be fair, neither does Tarasenko at this stage of his career, but he knows the moves – and maybe playing with one of the best players and making space on the ice for his teammates can warm up those scoring muscles.
It's a cheap dice roll for the Panthers and, honestly, a cheap dice roll in fantasy as well. Plus, Tarasenko has taught Tkachuk to speak with Brady this season, so the transition won't be that bad (not really, they only played 145 minutes together at five-on-five in Ottawa).
With Josh Norris injured and Tarasenko out, Drake Batherson locks down a top-six role for Ottawa, but he's had that role for a long time this season and has been largely disappointing.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/fantasy/hockey/story/_/id/39674529/nhl-trade-deadline-2024-fantasy-hockey-live-recap-reaction-vegas-golden-knights
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'The Princess and the Frog' Voice Actor Teases Louis and Charlotte Animatronics During Tiana's Bayou Adventure
- NHL Trade Deadline 2024 – Live fantasy hockey recap and reaction
- Attorney General Sues PHX Store That Left Customers Without Dresses and Refunds
- Defend your data: beware of quishing and scams involving QR codes | Electronic News
- Indian Prime Minister Modi visits main Kashmir city to discuss development projects
- Taapsee Pannu pleads for equal pay in Bollywood | Pragativadi
- From small business roots to technology-driven leadership: One leader’s journey at Wipfli
- BayNet Daily News: 87-year-old man dies of injuries following collision in Lexington Park (March 6, 2024)
- EKU Men's Tennis looks to bounce back against Southern Indiana in its final non-conference match
- How Naadam went from a risky loan to a lucrative cashmere fashion brand
- 2,642 TNI-Polri personnel ready to ensure President Joko Widodo's visit to Madiun
- CBS Developing First Black Daytime Soap in 35 Years