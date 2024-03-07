NHL Trade Deadline 2024 – Live fantasy hockey recap and reaction

The action for this year's NHL trade deadline was turned up to 11 early Wednesday, with many of the big fish hooked and moved in a period of about 24 hours.

The implications for fantasy hockey will all be discussed here in this article, which will be updated throughout the day Thursday and Friday as more trade news emerges.

There's still all of Thursday and most of Friday for NHL general managers to work the phones and upgrade their ranks. We'll run an analysis on each of the deals, but keep in mind that subsequent transactions may change things down the road, so check the timestamps.

For more information on the NHL trade deadline, click here: Trade Deadline Buzz | Commercial grades from A+ to F | Deadline tracker | Top 50 Available Players | Example of a team-by-team trade deadline | Fantasy team preview/impact

Golden Knights add Mantha, Hanifin

In separate deals on Tuesday and Wednesday, the defending Stanley Cup champions picked up a former power forward with a decent rebounding season in Anthony Mantha and the best all-around defenseman on the market in Noah Hanifin.

No current fantasy assets went out the door in these deals, with Daniil Miromanov now more of a future potential contributor on the Calgary Flames blue line.

Mantha is expected to debut Thursday when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Vancouver Canucks. With Jack Eichel back in the fold to maintain his usual top line, Mantha will likely find himself in a top-six role alongside William Karlsson and Chandler Stephenson. If he performs as well this season as he did in his limited minutes with the Washington Capitals, the top unit could even be offered some power play time in the short term. Mantha has 20 goals and is even among the top 100 skaters for fantasy points per 60 minutes – ahead of players like Mark Scheifele, Nick Suzuki and Anze Kopitar, for example.

Hanifin has some room to breathe on what could have been a crowded blueline before Alec Martinez hit injured reserve again. It is possible that he will end up in Martinez's place alongside Alex Pietrangelo, but a second pairing is also fine. Hanifin spent the entire season ranked third in the Flames and still managed a respectable (and startable) 1.8 fantasy points per game.

The departures of Hanifin and Chris Tanev, as mentioned in this space, will mean more ice time and some potential for Oliver Kylington with the Flames, but Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weegar are still there and sucking up a lot of air, so it's muted hope in the best case for fantasy potential.

Avalanche fares better with Walker and Mittelstadt, but Byram might be the fantasy winner

Men's Tournament Challenge Complete your bracket by selecting the winner for each game of the 2024 NCAA Men's Tournament. Play Men's Tournament Challenge

The Colorado Avalanche made a pair of deals on Wednesday, trading an emerging defenseman blocked by talent ahead of him to the Buffalo Sabers for an emerging forward blocked by talent ahead of him. And while they acquired Casey Mittelstadt from the Sabers in exchange for Bowen Byram, they abandoned their previous attempt to solve their second-line center problem by sending Ryan Johansen to the Philadelphia Flyers for stalwart defenseman Sean Walker.

Mittelstadt is having a solid, if unspectacular, campaign from a fantasy perspective. He has a lot of help and is playful, which doesn't always translate into fantasy glory. His 1.42 fantasy points per game so far aren't at a roster-worthy level, but as the saying goes, there's always potential in the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin may return from the player assistance program this week, which, with the addition of Mittelstadt, adds some extra spice to the top six. It's unlikely – and unfortunate – that Mittelstadt won't see much power play time, as he actually got a ton of it with the Sabres. In short, there isn't much to be excited about here as Mittelstadt, as a center, will have a hard time finding ice time with Nathan MacKinnon.

Walker isn't a fantasy-relevant defenseman, no matter how solid he is defensively. And it's unlikely Johansen can do anything with the Flyers that he couldn't do with the Avs – because it's not like they didn't give him every opportunity to be the anchor on the second line.

But Byram is very interesting here. He has shown great offensive prowess during his tenure with the Avs – with a giant asterisk that says “when healthy.” The problem was that he played behind the best young defender in the world and would never get a real chance to shine. He's still not the No. 1 pick and maybe not even the No. 2 pick on the Sabres, but Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power and flashy boundary forwards like Cale Makar are. There is an opportunity for Byram to work with either of them, to the benefit of both, thanks to his attacking attacks. With Dahlin's partner Mattias Samuelsson out for the season, we're betting Byram will get the chance to team up with Dahlin. It could be the start of a beautiful friendship.

Oilers win Henrique sweepstakes

It's almost a tad cruel that a team with too many centers has taken away all the best on the trade market. But Adam Henrique is a Swiss Army Knife for the depth chart and can play anywhere, in any situation for Edmonton. Of course, we'll have to jump all over him in fantasy leagues. Anyone who has a chance to bond with Connor McDavid and/or Leon Draisaitl is worth saving (I don't regret trying with Connor Brown; it had a chance.. .). But Henrique's versatility could be his downfall on the fantasy front, as he might be used to solidifying the third line rather than being given a top-six role with the superstars. You'll have to wait and see, but put it on your schedule. It's unlikely he'll stick around as a marginal asset and be your go-to pick-up or drop in two weeks, but not in between those extremes.

Back with the Ducks, who also sent Sam Carrick to Edmonton in the deal to play on the fourth line, there is more room for Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish to grow as leaders, but that happened anyway. Not much should change, but see if there's more room to maybe open on Friday.

Tarasenko trades one Tkachuk for another

Editor's Choices

1 Related

The biggest area for the Panthers to improve heading into the deadline was adding a winger who can end up playing with Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk. Nick Cousins ​​has held the wing on their line all season, but is by no means an attacking juggernaut. To be fair, neither does Tarasenko at this stage of his career, but he knows the moves – and maybe playing with one of the best players and making space on the ice for his teammates can warm up those scoring muscles.

It's a cheap dice roll for the Panthers and, honestly, a cheap dice roll in fantasy as well. Plus, Tarasenko has taught Tkachuk to speak with Brady this season, so the transition won't be that bad (not really, they only played 145 minutes together at five-on-five in Ottawa).

With Josh Norris injured and Tarasenko out, Drake Batherson locks down a top-six role for Ottawa, but he's had that role for a long time this season and has been largely disappointing.