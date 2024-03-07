Sourav Ganguly reveals one sport where Sachin Tendulkar would have excelled other than cricket

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar are considered one of the most iconic batting duos to ever play the game. Both Ganguly and Tendulkar have served Indian cricket long enough to be considered two of the best batsmen to ever play the sport.

The duo had impeccable chemistry between each other and have some unfathomable records to their credit on the cricket field. Ganguly hung up his boots from international cricket in November 2008, five years before Sachin called it a day in November 2013.

Recently, Ganguly gave an interesting opinion about his old batting partner, Sachin Tendulkar. The first was present in Kolkata for the RevSportz's Trailblazers 2.0 Conclave.

Speaking at the event, Ganguly spoke about a sport that Sachin Tendulkar would have made a career out of, had it not been for Cricket.

Bet on India vs England Test series and other cricket matches here!

According to Ganguly, which sport other than cricket would have suited Sachin best?

Sourav Ganguly revealed that Sachin Tendulkar would have done exceptionally well if he had played a racket sport and also suggested that the 'God of Cricket' was a great table tennis player.

I think Sachin (Tendulkar) excelled in racket sports because of his touch. He played table tennis very well.

MORE: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest since Vinod Kambli scored 1000 Test runs

How many runs have Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar scored together?

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar have scored the most runs as a duo in the history of ODI Cricket. The Indian batsmen have scored more than 8200 runs in 176 innings while on the field together.

They are not far behind in Test cricket either. After taking the field together for 71 innings, the duo has clocked over 4100 runs, an average of over 61 per partnership.

Format Span Innings Running Average 1950s 100s To test 1996-2008 71 4173 61.36 16 12 ODIs 1992-2007 176 8227 47.55 29 26