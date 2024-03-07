



PHILADELPHIA Let the postseason begin. The University of Pennsylvania's nationally ranked wrestling team will head to the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) Championships hosted by Bucknell on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9. 2024 EIWA Championships

March 8-9 | First mat at 10:30 am

Lewisburg, Pa. | Sojka Pavilion

Check out FloWrestling|Live stats Last timeout

Penn concluded the regular season on February 23, topping Morgan State 43-4 on Senior Day. The Quakers won nine battles against the Bears, with Max Gallagher (125), Michael Colaiocco (133), CJ connection (141), Hunter Gandy (149), Luke Revano (157), Nick Incontrera (174), Maximus Hale (184), Cole Urbas (197), and Johannes Stout (285) claimed their battles. Quakers in the rankings

Seven Quakers are ranked in the Top 25 of the FloWrestling and Intermat rankings heading into the postseason. #6 Incontrera leads Penn in the polls and is followed by #9 Colaiocco, #19 Composto, #21 Hale, #23 Jude Swisher (149), #23 Revano and #25 Urbas. The field

Many familiar faces will be in Lewisburg this weekend as #8 Cornell, #17 Lehigh, American, Army West Point, Binghamton, Brown, Columbia, Drexel, Franklin & Marshall, Harvard, Princeton and Scared Heart join and host the Quakers from Bison. Penn has competed with six of the teams in the field during the dual season, with the Red and Blue picking up wins against the Bears, the Crimson, the Lions and the Tigers. Pre-seeds for the tournament

The seeding for the EIWA Championships is set, with seven Quakers placing in the top five. Revano (157) and Incontrera (174) took the No. 2 seeds at their respective weights to highlight the seeding of the Red and Blue. Colaiocco earned the #3 seed at 133, while Composto (141), Swisher (149) and Hale (184) earned #4 seeds based on their weight. Urbas rounds out the top five seedings with the fifth seed at 197. Freshman Gallagher and senior Stout sit squarely in the top ten at 125 and 285, with Gallagher taking #7 at 125 and Stout landing the eighth seed at heavyweight. Adam Thomson earned #15 for his starting debut at 165 this season. Likely line-up at the EIWA Championships

125 Max Gallagher (7)

133 #9 Michael Colaiocco (3)

141 #18 CJ connection (4)

149#23 Jude Swisher (4)

157 #23 Luke Revano (2)

165 Adam Thomson (15) (Replaced Kaja Cement due to an injury)

174 #6 Nick Incontrera (2)

184 #21 Maximus Hale (4)

197 #25 Cole Urbas (5)

285 Johannes Stout (9) #The movement

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2024/3/7/-18-wrestling-gears-up-for-eiwa-championships-this-weekend.aspx

