Sports
#18 Wrestling is gearing up for the EIWA Championships this weekend
PHILADELPHIA Let the postseason begin. The University of Pennsylvania's nationally ranked wrestling team will head to the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) Championships hosted by Bucknell on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9.
2024 EIWA Championships
March 8-9 | First mat at 10:30 am
Lewisburg, Pa. | Sojka Pavilion
Check out FloWrestling|Live stats
Last timeout
Penn concluded the regular season on February 23, topping Morgan State 43-4 on Senior Day. The Quakers won nine battles against the Bears, with Max Gallagher (125), Michael Colaiocco (133), CJ connection (141), Hunter Gandy (149), Luke Revano (157), Nick Incontrera (174), Maximus Hale (184), Cole Urbas (197), and Johannes Stout (285) claimed their battles.
Quakers in the rankings
Seven Quakers are ranked in the Top 25 of the FloWrestling and Intermat rankings heading into the postseason. #6 Incontrera leads Penn in the polls and is followed by #9 Colaiocco, #19 Composto, #21 Hale, #23 Jude Swisher (149), #23 Revano and #25 Urbas.
The field
Many familiar faces will be in Lewisburg this weekend as #8 Cornell, #17 Lehigh, American, Army West Point, Binghamton, Brown, Columbia, Drexel, Franklin & Marshall, Harvard, Princeton and Scared Heart join and host the Quakers from Bison. Penn has competed with six of the teams in the field during the dual season, with the Red and Blue picking up wins against the Bears, the Crimson, the Lions and the Tigers.
Pre-seeds for the tournament
The seeding for the EIWA Championships is set, with seven Quakers placing in the top five. Revano (157) and Incontrera (174) took the No. 2 seeds at their respective weights to highlight the seeding of the Red and Blue. Colaiocco earned the #3 seed at 133, while Composto (141), Swisher (149) and Hale (184) earned #4 seeds based on their weight. Urbas rounds out the top five seedings with the fifth seed at 197.
Freshman Gallagher and senior Stout sit squarely in the top ten at 125 and 285, with Gallagher taking #7 at 125 and Stout landing the eighth seed at heavyweight. Adam Thomson earned #15 for his starting debut at 165 this season.
Likely line-up at the EIWA Championships
125Max Gallagher (7)
133 #9Michael Colaiocco(3)
141 #18CJ connection(4)
149#23 Jude Swisher (4)
157 #23Luke Revano(2)
165Adam Thomson (15) (Replaced Kaja Cement due to an injury)
174 #6Nick Incontrera (2)
184 #21Maximus Hale(4)
197 #25Cole Urbas(5)
285Johannes Stout (9)
#The movement
#FightOnPenn
|
Sources
2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2024/3/7/-18-wrestling-gears-up-for-eiwa-championships-this-weekend.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- #18 Wrestling is gearing up for the EIWA Championships this weekend
- Zendaya stuns in vintage Roberto Cavalli at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards
- Groundbreaking UC startup propels aviation safety to new heights
- Analysts dispute Trump's appeal to some black voters
- 217 New Coronavirus Vaccination | A man intentionally received 217 doses of the new coronavirus vaccine. What happened: “Walking experiment”
- Pakistan foils alleged militant plot to detain Imran Khan in jail
- Xi Jinping urges Chinese military to prepare for conflicts at sea, protect maritime rights
- Modi makes rare pre-election trip to Kashmir, but struggles to win hearts | India Elections 2024 News
- Zelensky will visit Istanbul on Friday, official says
- Rishi Sunak pushes for free trade deal with Modi as elections loom in India and UK
- Stock market bubble? Analysts explain why they're not worried
- Vaultinum Introduces Tech Due Diligence Solution at Tech