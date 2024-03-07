Sports
Farragut coach Eddie Courtney is retiring after 28 seasons
Eddie Courtney occasionally let Adam Fulton tag along with the linebackers during practice.
“I'm a quarterback,” Courtney recalled Fulton saying incredulously when he played football for Farragur from 2013 to 2017.
Courtney used those examples to help the starting quarterback become stronger as a player. It was one of countless ways he helped Fulton serve as a leader and ultimately lead Farragut to its first and only state championship in 2016.
That kid gave it his all for four years, Courtney said. He gave everything he could to our program. I mean, I have a lot of stories like that.
Since first being hired as an assistant coach at Farragut in 1977 and taking over the program in 1996, Courtney has seen countless players transform in the same way.
Courtney, a two-time cancer survivor, realized he had given everything he could as coach for Farragut and announced his retirement on Wednesday.
“I knew those 12, 13 hour days were starting to wear on me a little, I knew it was time to change,” 70-year-old Courtney told Knox News. It's a great program, a great community, great everything about it, I can't complain. I'm blessed to be in a great place and it's time for someone to add some new things and add more energy to the program.
Renowned football coach
Courtney finishes his career with 204 wins, which is fifth most among active coaches in the state. He has 28 playoff victories and has been named region coach of the year four times.
He was selected as PrepXtra Coach of the Year in 2016 and received the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Pat Summitt Ignite Award in 2017.
In December 2021, Courtney was inducted into the 2020 class of the Tennessee Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He has more than 200 college signees, 47 all-state players, six Mr. Coached football finalists and six NFL players.
In his last game, Farragut defeated Maryville 13-10 on a game-winning field goal.
Before joining Farragut, he spent time on college staff at Mars Hill, East Tennessee State and Tennessee. He never returned to lead a high school football program.
Courtney's football accolades are not the items that have made him a figure in Knoxville football that people respect
“I've never been one to count the wins or how many guys have played college football,” Courtney said. The relationships meant more to me than anything.
Courtney said he appreciates hearing when former players get married or find success in their professional lives. He likes to explain to his wife how he remembers a former player's name and jersey number when they approach him. Courtney's triumphs in sports are satisfying, but they don't surpass the human element.
Those wins and all that, championships will come, Courtney said. If you start looking at those things and don't look at the person and individual people, it won't be fun because those are things that won't matter to you.
When I see them being successful, I'm happy about that.
Two-time cancer survivor
The job of a high school coach is not always easy. Courtneys had difficult situations where tragedies occurred with players or their parents. Courtney herself has been through two battles with cancer and has won twice – more than any other football victory.
He battled Hodgkin's disease in 2005 and never missed a match or practice. In 2020, he continued coaching after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, returning to the team four days after surgery.
“I feel very fortunate to have survived cancer twice and I never take that for granted,” said Courtney.
He said his perseverance was rooted in the things most important to him: faith, family and finally his passion for football.
It was a challenge, Courtney said. Football was the thing that gave me a reason to get up every morning. Even when I was undergoing chemo and radiation. It was something that pushed me to just push through it. And I think God used that as an example to encourage other people who might be going through the same thing or similar things medically or whatever.
What's next
Courtney's retirement does not mean he will no longer be a presence in the Farragut community. Besides improving the time he spends with his family, he still has goals.
Number one is I'm going to try to spend more time with family and my friends, Courtney said. But I will also continue to give money to this school. Give it to me, I just can't walk away after all these years. I will serve in a specific position, for example as director of football operations or relations.
He said there are some big projects, like the facility upgrades, that he wants to help accomplish. He will also enjoy time off the sidelines and experience Farragut football as a fan, where he can spend time with former players and friends.
Courtney said he would like to continue to be a resource for coaches who ever need advice or assistance in any form.
“I want to stay in that part of the game, but it's time for me to stop being on the sidelines,” Courtney said.
On March 22, Farragut will announce the next coach before spring training starts.
Courtney's advice: Just be yourself, add some energy to this program. It's about leading these guys to greatness and helping them be who they want to be.
Toyloy Brown III is a sports reporter for Knox News. Email [email protected]. On X, formerly Twitter, @TJ3rd_.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.knoxnews.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/03/06/tennessee-high-school-football-farragut-farragut-eddie-courtney-retire-cancer/72863862007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- X-MEN 3 Actor Turned Down Opportunity to Reprison Role
- Farragut coach Eddie Courtney is retiring after 28 seasons
- How to avoid paying the pink tax on clothes, toys and other everyday items
- Stock Market Today: Tech Leads Gains With Jobs in Progress; Gold at the record | Clayton News Street Partners Content
- PM Shehbaz responds to Modi's congratulations on taking office
- Budget's lack of new defense spending has insiders and Tory MPs baffled | uk news
- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir's dance was a parody act on Amar Akhbar Anthony: Shiamak Davar on Khan's performance at Ambani's party | Bollywood News
- Imran Khan and Lekha Washington Relationship: Imran Khan ANGRY Over 'Home Wrecker' Remarks for Lekha Washington, Confirms Relationship
- NewJeans Previews New Music and Potential Tour | Entertainment
- Victoria Park Test cricket proposal unveiled
- Olivia Rodrigo Fan Asks Brother to Dress for Concert, Unprepared for the Outcome
- Helping teams build best-in-class MMMs