Farragut coach Eddie Courtney is retiring after 28 seasons

Eddie Courtney occasionally let Adam Fulton tag along with the linebackers during practice.

“I'm a quarterback,” Courtney recalled Fulton saying incredulously when he played football for Farragur from 2013 to 2017.

Courtney used those examples to help the starting quarterback become stronger as a player. It was one of countless ways he helped Fulton serve as a leader and ultimately lead Farragut to its first and only state championship in 2016.

That kid gave it his all for four years, Courtney said. He gave everything he could to our program. I mean, I have a lot of stories like that.

Since first being hired as an assistant coach at Farragut in 1977 and taking over the program in 1996, Courtney has seen countless players transform in the same way.

Courtney, a two-time cancer survivor, realized he had given everything he could as coach for Farragut and announced his retirement on Wednesday.

“I knew those 12, 13 hour days were starting to wear on me a little, I knew it was time to change,” 70-year-old Courtney told Knox News. It's a great program, a great community, great everything about it, I can't complain. I'm blessed to be in a great place and it's time for someone to add some new things and add more energy to the program.

Renowned football coach

Courtney finishes his career with 204 wins, which is fifth most among active coaches in the state. He has 28 playoff victories and has been named region coach of the year four times.

He was selected as PrepXtra Coach of the Year in 2016 and received the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Pat Summitt Ignite Award in 2017.

In December 2021, Courtney was inducted into the 2020 class of the Tennessee Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He has more than 200 college signees, 47 all-state players, six Mr. Coached football finalists and six NFL players.

In his last game, Farragut defeated Maryville 13-10 on a game-winning field goal.

Before joining Farragut, he spent time on college staff at Mars Hill, East Tennessee State and Tennessee. He never returned to lead a high school football program.

Courtney's football accolades are not the items that have made him a figure in Knoxville football that people respect

“I've never been one to count the wins or how many guys have played college football,” Courtney said. The relationships meant more to me than anything.

Courtney said he appreciates hearing when former players get married or find success in their professional lives. He likes to explain to his wife how he remembers a former player's name and jersey number when they approach him. Courtney's triumphs in sports are satisfying, but they don't surpass the human element.

Those wins and all that, championships will come, Courtney said. If you start looking at those things and don't look at the person and individual people, it won't be fun because those are things that won't matter to you.

When I see them being successful, I'm happy about that.

Two-time cancer survivor

The job of a high school coach is not always easy. Courtneys had difficult situations where tragedies occurred with players or their parents. Courtney herself has been through two battles with cancer and has won twice – more than any other football victory.

He battled Hodgkin's disease in 2005 and never missed a match or practice. In 2020, he continued coaching after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, returning to the team four days after surgery.

“I feel very fortunate to have survived cancer twice and I never take that for granted,” said Courtney.

He said his perseverance was rooted in the things most important to him: faith, family and finally his passion for football.

It was a challenge, Courtney said. Football was the thing that gave me a reason to get up every morning. Even when I was undergoing chemo and radiation. It was something that pushed me to just push through it. And I think God used that as an example to encourage other people who might be going through the same thing or similar things medically or whatever.

What's next

Courtney's retirement does not mean he will no longer be a presence in the Farragut community. Besides improving the time he spends with his family, he still has goals.

Number one is I'm going to try to spend more time with family and my friends, Courtney said. But I will also continue to give money to this school. Give it to me, I just can't walk away after all these years. I will serve in a specific position, for example as director of football operations or relations.

He said there are some big projects, like the facility upgrades, that he wants to help accomplish. He will also enjoy time off the sidelines and experience Farragut football as a fan, where he can spend time with former players and friends.

Courtney said he would like to continue to be a resource for coaches who ever need advice or assistance in any form.

“I want to stay in that part of the game, but it's time for me to stop being on the sidelines,” Courtney said.

On March 22, Farragut will announce the next coach before spring training starts.

Courtney's advice: Just be yourself, add some energy to this program. It's about leading these guys to greatness and helping them be who they want to be.

Toyloy Brown III is a sports reporter for Knox News. Email [email protected]. On X, formerly Twitter, @TJ3rd_.