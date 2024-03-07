Men's tennis opens MAC Play Hosting UIC and NIU





KALAMAZOO, Mich. The Western Michigan men's tennis team's quest for the program's 29th regular-season Mid-American Conference Championship begins this weekend as the Broncos host Illinois-Chicago on Friday at 1 p.m. and Northern Illinois on Sunday at noon. Due to the expected cold weather, both matches will be played indoors at West Hills Athletic Club. Entrance is free. Live scores for both matches are available at www.wmusstats.com. The Broncos head to MAC play after a bye week. In previous action, WMU picked up a pair of wins against DePaul and Navy on the road in Chicago. Both wins were 5–2, extending the team's winning streak to six games. ON A HEATER Three Broncos enter MAC play with big individual winning streaks. Junior Anton Arzhankin has won six straight this season and has a 10-1 record in dual matches so far. Freshman Matej Kaiser is also on a six-match winning streak, doing most of his damage at No. 5 singles. Kajzer has a 7-3 record in doubles matches so far. Classmate Asheton Adesoro has the longest streak for the Broncos, coming into Friday's battle against UIC having won his last seven. Adesoro is 8-1 overall in doubles matches, including a 7-0 record at No. 4 singles. EXPLORING THE FLAMES Friday's game is historic as it marks the first-ever Mid-American Conference game between Illinois and Chicago. UIC joined the MAC as an affiliate member the summer after Binghamton's departure. The Flames enter Friday on a five-game winning streak, with their last loss coming on Feb. 4 at Northwestern. Aleksa Bucan is 8-2 in dual matches and 7-2 at No. 2, while Edoardo Bottino and Robinson Lemeur each have seven wins. UIC's top doubles pair is Randy Wilson and MIhailo Savic, all ranked No. 1 with a 4-2 record. EXPLORING THE HUSKIES Northern Illinois (10-2) opens MAC play Friday at Ball State before traveling to Kalamazoo for Sunday's game. The Huskies are also on a tear, having won their last eight games. Their last loss was at home to Drake on January 19. Mikael Vollbach is 9-3 in singles doubles matches, with seven of the wins coming at No. 2. Cheng En Tsai is 8-2 overall with a 7-2 record at No. 1. Cheng and Vollbach are the team's winning doubles pair, with a 7-4 record all at No. 1. ON THE ROAD Western Michigan heads on the road for the first time in MAC play next week, traveling to Ball State on Friday and Toledo on Sunday.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wmubroncos.com/news/2024/3/7/mens-tennis-opens-mac-play-hosting-uic-and-niu.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos