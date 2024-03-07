Scituate High boys hockey loses to Marblehead in Div. 3 quarter finals

SCITUATE The hole was just a little too deep.

Scituate High boys hockey gave up two goals to Marblehead in the first 10 minutes of Wednesday night's Division 3 Elite Eight battle and battled uphill the rest of the night, getting one score back with 10 minutes to play but ultimately down 2- 1 lost.

They never gave up, Scituate High Brian Hurcombe said. We were down 2-0 after two periods, but I knew this group would find its way back into the match. We told them before third period that we weren't done yet. We'd been here before and we'd be right back in the game if we came out flying in the third period.

Scituate was the third seed in the series and hoped to reach the Final 4 for the third season in a row. They lost in the semifinals to Hanover two years ago and in overtime to Nashoba Regional in the state finals last year. They finish with a record of 17-6-2.

Marblehead (15-9-1) advances to the state semifinals to face No. 2 Shawsheen Valley Tech (date TBA).

The Magicians scored both of their goals 1:02 apart in the first eight minutes of the first period at Gallo Ice Arena. They got a break on the first score when two Scituate players collided near their blue line, allowing Noah Feingold to grab the free puck and dive in for the score.

Shortly afterwards, a puck landed in front of Scituate goalie Thomas McMellen and Charlie Grenier scored to extend the lead.

The first period was tough. Going down 2-0 early in the match is never something you want to be in. “We made some mistakes that you will never see us make,” Hurcombe said. On the first goal, two boys collided and then a deflection occurred in front of the net, creating the second score.

Scituate picked up their game in the second and third periods, flying into the offensive zone as they tried to get back into the game. After a lot of close calls, they finally cut the lead in half with 9:57 to play on a goal from senior captain James Sullivan from in front of the net.

Hurcombe said: “We knew it was going to be difficult to get anything going in the middle of the ice. We had to get the puck deep and work from there. This was not the night for great goals. We had to get to the net, cause chaos and hit one into the net.

The Sailors did it once, but couldn't do it again. A power play opportunity shortly after Sullivan's goal was unsuccessful and multiple faceoffs in the offensive zone with the goaltender pulled in the closing minutes did not pay off for the Sailors.

It's been a great run for the 15 seniors on the Sailors roster with trips to the Div. Three state semifinals, the championship finals and now the Elite 8 over the last three years. Hurcombe said he expected the remaining players to do the work moving the program forward from here on out.

They have worked very hard and accomplished a lot over the past four years. It's hard to see them go down like this. These seniors have put Scituate hockey in a really good place and were excited about the future, Hurcombe said. Keep doing our thing and try to come back here next year. I will really miss this group of seniors, but we have a good group of kids coming back.

