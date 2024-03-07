Jordon named to the SoCon All-Freshman Team





SPARTANBURG, SC VMI freshman 141-pounder Patrick Jordan has been recognized for his achievements this season as SoCon coaches voted for him to be named to the 2024 SoCon All-Freshman team announced Thursday by the league office. VMI freshman 141-pounder Patrick Jordan has been recognized for his achievements this season as SoCon coaches voted for him to be named to the 2024 SoCon All-Freshman team announced Thursday by the league office. Jordon has a 17-11 overall record heading into this weekend's Southern Conference Championships, including a double-digit mark of 5-5 since early January. The Providence Forge, Virginia, Indian and New Kent High School product was 12-6 during the month of December after winning the 141-pound weight class with a 5-1 record at the Southeast Open to start the year. “Patrick was able to make the transition to college wrestling very quickly,” said VMI head wrestling coach Jim Gibson . “This honor is a good indication of the success he can achieve throughout his career.” He earned a pin at Navy Quad and went 3-1 in doubles between November and December. Jordan also posted a 3-2 mark at the Cleveland State Open in December. The Keydets will compete this Saturday at the 2024 SoCon Championships at App State's Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina. Wrestler of the Year 2023-2024 Taye Ghadiali, 285, Sr., Campbell Freshman of the year 2023-2024 Isaiah Powe, 141, Chattanooga 2023-2024 All-Southern Conference team 125 Anthony Molton, Sr., Campbell

133 Ethan Oakley, So., App status

141 Isaiah Powe, Fr., Chattanooga

149 Cody Bond, Sr., App State

157 Tommy Askey, Jr., App State

165 Will Miller, Jr., App Status

174 Austin Murphy, Sr., Campbell

184 Caleb Hopkins, Sr., Campbell

197 Levi Hopkins, Sr., Campbell

285 Tire Ghadiali, R-Jr., Campbell 2023-2024 All-Freshman Team Tomas Brooker, 184, App Status

Grant O'Dell, 165, Bellarmine

Wynton Denkins, 141, Campbell

Chris Earnest, 157, Campbell

Sergio Desiante, 174, Chattanooga

Isaiah Powe, 141, Chattanooga

Patrick Brophy, 197, The Citadel

Wyatt Ferguson, 184, Davidson

Tyler-Xavier McKnight, 149, Davidson

Patrick Jordan 141, VMI

