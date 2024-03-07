Sports
Jordon named to the SoCon All-Freshman Team
Jordon has a 17-11 overall record heading into this weekend's Southern Conference Championships, including a double-digit mark of 5-5 since early January.
The Providence Forge, Virginia, Indian and New Kent High School product was 12-6 during the month of December after winning the 141-pound weight class with a 5-1 record at the Southeast Open to start the year.
“Patrick was able to make the transition to college wrestling very quickly,” said VMI head wrestling coach Jim Gibson. “This honor is a good indication of the success he can achieve throughout his career.”
He earned a pin at Navy Quad and went 3-1 in doubles between November and December. Jordan also posted a 3-2 mark at the Cleveland State Open in December.
The Keydets will compete this Saturday at the 2024 SoCon Championships at App State's Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina.
Wrestler of the Year 2023-2024
Taye Ghadiali, 285, Sr., Campbell
Freshman of the year 2023-2024
Isaiah Powe, 141, Chattanooga
2023-2024 All-Southern Conference team
125 Anthony Molton, Sr., Campbell
133 Ethan Oakley, So., App status
141 Isaiah Powe, Fr., Chattanooga
149 Cody Bond, Sr., App State
157 Tommy Askey, Jr., App State
165 Will Miller, Jr., App Status
174 Austin Murphy, Sr., Campbell
184 Caleb Hopkins, Sr., Campbell
197 Levi Hopkins, Sr., Campbell
285 Tire Ghadiali, R-Jr., Campbell
2023-2024 All-Freshman Team
Tomas Brooker, 184, App Status
Grant O'Dell, 165, Bellarmine
Wynton Denkins, 141, Campbell
Chris Earnest, 157, Campbell
Sergio Desiante, 174, Chattanooga
Isaiah Powe, 141, Chattanooga
Patrick Brophy, 197, The Citadel
Wyatt Ferguson, 184, Davidson
Tyler-Xavier McKnight, 149, Davidson
Patrick Jordan141, VMI
