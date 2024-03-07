Michigan, Alabama among transfer portal college football teams should enter spring training

Spring is just around the corner and with the calendar change comes the first practice periods for most college football teams ahead of the 2024 season. In the coming weeks, coaches will be able to better estimate how their teams will perform in the coming season.

With the spring transfer window approaching in April, the staff will also evaluate remaining needs now that both high schools' initial transfer phase and signing periods are over. Most rosters are almost set at this point, and if a team is still looking for a complete overhaul… well, they're probably in trouble. But there are some prominent teams that have specific needs.

The spring transfer window is especially important for new coaches — such as Alabama's Kalen DeBoer and Washington's Jedd Fisch — hired in January. By the time they took up their new position, the winter period was almost closed or had already ended. That left little time for evaluation and recruiting unless they brought players they knew from their previous stops.

Other teams simply missed key objectives or needs arose due to transfer mistakes that they have not yet been able to fill. Either way, here are some prominent teams with notable roster needs as spring training gets underway across the country.

Need: Quarterback

The reigning national champions have a clear need for the most important position on the field. Longtime starter JJ McCarthy heads to the N.F.L after leading the Wolverines to the top of the mountain, and there is no clear successor to his throne. Veteran Jack Tuttle returns for a seventh season and isn't the worst option as a pure game manager when all else fails. His upside is very limited, and despite his years of collegiate experience, he lacks true starting reps. While Alex Orji may be an elite athlete who can give defenses a different perspective on the quarterback — and he will certainly play an important role on offense — he still needs to make strides as a passer before he's ready to be a starter. Quality spring transfer quarterbacks may be hard to find, but Michigan should be prepared to take on any notable name who decides to test the waters.

Alabama

Needed: Wide receiver

Linebacker depth is another concern for Alabama and first-year coach Kalen DeBoer, but at least the Crimson Tide have a few experienced starters they can rely on. The wide reception area currently looks rather bare. Jermaine Burton is on his way to the NFL draft, while breakout star Isaiah Bond moved to Texas. Factor in tight ends and the Crimson Tide returns just two of their top five receivers from 2023. Kobe Prentice is the only player with at least 15 catches from last season returning. Having Germie Bernard follow DeBoer from Washington was a good start, and people should keep an eye on Prentice in DeBoer's offensive scheme. Alabama desperately needs both experience and depth at its wide receiver position.

Need: Offensive line

Oklahoma is tasked with replacing its entire starting offensive line this offseason. Four departures were expected – two declared for the NFL and two became ineligible – but the loss of freshman Cayden Green to the transfer portal was a huge blow considering his blue chip status and versatility. The Sooners were able to acquire four offensive linemen during the winter transfer window, and some internal options will likely increase. Still, coach Brent Venables acknowledged prior to spring training in Oklahoma that there is still work to be done with this unit. Whether it's a guy with an immediate impact or a solid player who can step in when needed, it wouldn't hurt Oklahoma to continue evaluating its options – especially as it begins its SEC tenure, where games are won and lost in the trenches.

Needed: Linebacker

Notre Dame has four starting spots up for grabs along the offensive line as it continues to serve as an NFL pipeline at that position, but the Fighting Irish have plenty of depth pieces who will compete for a bigger role in the spring. It wouldn't hurt to bring in one veteran, although that's certainly not the most pressing need. On the contrary, Notre Dame has a big question mark in the middle of its defense. Veteran starting linebacker Jack Kiser is back, but he's missing a running mate. Currently, the clubhouse leader starting next to Kiser is Drayk Bowen. Bowen played in 12 games as a freshman in 2023, mostly on special teams, and finished the year with 14 tackles. Behind him, Notre Dame's options include a redshirt freshman who played in four blowouts (Preston Zinter) and a true freshman who hasn't even gotten a full workout under his belt (Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa).

Needs: Defensive tackle

LSU loses a pair of stalwarts in Maason Smith and Mekhi Wingo to the draft. Top backup Jordan Jefferson became ineligible, while three other depth players entered the transfer portal. That leaves the Tigers with just two defensive tackles returning: Jacobian Guillory and Jalen Lee. They combined for 29 tackles last season, 27 of which came from Guillory. Both are redshirt seniors, which should cause some concern for LSU after this season. Whether it's starters or added depth, LSU just needs a little more body at this point.

Washington

Need: Offensive line

The reigning Joe Moore Award-winning unit will look very different as Washington enters a new era under Fisch. In fact, the Huskies' offensive front – which paved the way for their appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship – has been completely gutted; Washington lost each of its top seven 2023 offensive linemen to attrition (graduation/NFL Draft) or the transfer portal. Center Landen Hatchett is actually the only returner with meaningful playing experience, and on top of not even being a starter, he is coming back from major knee surgery that may sideline him for most of the offseason. Rebuilding from the ground up with a move to the Big Ten on the horizon isn't ideal, so the Huskies could use some starting-caliber additions through the portal.

Need: Offensive line

Are you noticing a trend here? It's really hard to project offensive talent out of high school, and it's even harder to keep great offensive linemen for more than a few years, so that means teams are turning to the transfer portal more often to shore up the line of scrimmage. . Dabo Swinney, who is known for his largely anti-transfer portal stance, even admitted that Clemson needs help on the offensive line. He even revealed in December that the Tigers had tried a few options in the winter window, although ultimately failed to land any of the potential targets. He then said that he didn't expect to have to swing into the portal again, but that the need didn't magically disappear. Spring training will give Swinney and his staff a chance to really evaluate where things stand.