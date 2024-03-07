Women's tennis hosts a pair of top-20 teams – University of South Carolina Athletics





Columbia, SC No. 22 South Carolina women's tennis will play its first SEC home matches of the season this weekend at the Carolina Tennis Center, with a pair of top-20 teams joining the Gamecocks in Columbia. South Carolina will take on No. 16 Tennessee on Friday at 5 p.m. and No. 10 Georgia on Sunday at 1 p.m. Admission to both games is free and gates open one hour before first service. Fan parking is available several yards around the Sports Village, subject to City of Columbia parking rates. Free parking is also available at the Carolina Indoor Tennis Center at 523 Superior Street. Gamecock notables South Carolina is ranked No. 22 in the latest ITA team rankings and is as high as No. 14 this season. The team is 8-3 overall this season and 0-2 against SEC opponents. The Gamecocks have a perfect home record of 6-0.

There are three Gamecocks in the ITA singles rankings No. 8 Ayana Akli no. 10 Sara Hamner and no. 125 Shahar Biran .

no. 10 and no. 125 . Akli is 19-7 and 6-3 in doubles this season, all from the top of the lineup. She has ten GC victories this season, three of which came in the top 25.

Hamner leads the team with a 20-6 overall record this season and a 7-1 mark in doubles play. She has collected twelve classification victories and won eight of her last nine completed races.

Biran is 10-11 this season and 5-4 from the third spot in the lineup.

In doubles, Akli is twice at number 30 with Olympe Lancelot and at number 41 with Hamner.

Akli and Lancelot are 7-2 and 4-2 from the top of doubles this season.

Akli and Hamner are 5-5 and 2-1 in doubles this season. Scouting of the volunteers Tennessee is currently ranked No. 16 by the ITA, the team's highest ranking of the season. They are 10-2 overall and a perfect 4-0 when playing on the road this season. The team enters the weekend on a five-game win streak, including a pair of conference wins.

In the ITA singles rankings, Sofia Cabezas is at number 27 and Catherine Aulia is at number 121

Cabezas leads the team from the top of the lineup, where she is 7-2. Aulia is 8-3 this season and has had stints at the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 positions.

There are four Volunteer pairs in the ITA doubles rankings, with Cabezas and Esther Adeshina being the highest ranked at number 23.

The Vols are 22-6 in double-double matches this season. Looking for the Bulldogs Georgia is ranked No. 10 in the ITA team rankings and has a 7-3 overall record with a 2-0 mark in conference play. The Bulldogs enter the weekend on a five-game win streak and will face Florida before taking on the Gamecocks.

There are five Bulldogs in the ITA singles rankings, with No. 25 Alexandra Vecic being the highest ranked. She is followed by No. 29 Dasha Vidmanova, No. 68 Mell Reasco, No. 78 Mai Nirundorn and No. 98 Anastasia Lopata.

In doubles, Vidmanova and Aysegul Mert are ranked No. 8 in the country, while Nirundorn and Guillermina Grant are ranked No. 24.

South Carolina and Georgia already faced then-No. 4 Georgia this season during the second round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Clemson, winning 4-1. Series history vs. Tennessee Tennessee leads the all-time series 28-23.

The two teams first faced off in 1978, when South Carolina won 6-3. The Gamecocks won the first eight meetings in the series.

South Carolina has the series' longest win streak with eight victories from 1978-1983.

The two teams have traded wins in the last four meetings. The last team to win more than once in a row was South Carolina with five wins from 2015-2019, which followed a five-game winning streak at Tennessee from 2010-2014.

Tennessee's last win in Columbia was a 4-2 result in 2013. History vs. Georgia series Georgia leads the all-time series 53-17.

The two teams first faced off in 1974, when South Carolina won 5-4. Georgia went on to win the next three meetings.

Georgia has won each of the last five meetings.

South Carolina's last win of the series was a 4-3 win at the 2019 SEC Championships

The Gamecocks' last win over Georgia in Columbia was in 2002. For the latest information on women's tennis in South Carolina, visit GamecocksOnline.com or follow the team on social media (@GamecockWTennis).

