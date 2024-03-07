Sports
Table tennis: 3 youngsters cut teeth at the 13th African Games
Three young players Israel Aklie, 12, Anaab Abduldaim, 11, and Joseph Sebatindira, 10 will make their first appearance at the ongoing 13th African Games during the table tennis event in Accra, Ghana.
This was evident from a statement from the International Table Tennis Federation Africa (ITTFA) on Thursday.
Aklie is a Ghanaian, Abduldaim is a Kenyan and Sebatindira is a Ugandan.
Aklie is a student of Junior Class 2 of Zenu KKM A School and the excitement of making his debut at the Games shone brightly at the Accra International Conference Center as he cheered on his compatriots during the table-top clash.
Before becoming a spectator, Aklie competed in men's singles where he lost to a Nigerian opponent, the statement said.
Undeterred by his early departure, Aklie turned adversity into opportunity by joining the fans not only to cheer on his teammates still in the league, but also to use that opportunity to root for the top players watch and learn from it.
It was unfortunate that I lost to the Nigerian player in the singles and I am yet to compete in the team event because I am still learning.
But I'm happy that I can support my teammates because this is another learning experience for me.
Top African players like Quadri Aruna of Nigeria are here and I am happy to watch them play to learn from them and improve my skills in the sport, the Ghanaian youngster said.
Although Abduldaim from Nairobi found competing in the African Games challenging, it was a valuable experience for the SCLP Samaj School student.
It was a tough experience for me, despite the fact that I tried my best to win at least one match.
Every time I wanted to play I was scared because it was my first African Games. But playing here has improved my confidence on the table.
I also learned that I need to work on my backhand as most players are good at the backhand.
I also have to be good at my service and I have noticed that this can help me earn points. I am happy to see my table tennis idol, Omar Assar, win the men's singles because for me he is an excellent player.
I hope to go back home and work on the mistakes I noticed in my playing, said the Kenyan mini cadet champion.
For two-time WTT Youth Contender Champion, Sebatindira of Uganda, the excitement of playing in the African Games is incomparable to anything else.
READ ALSO:
I like to participate in this competition because it happens every four years. For me it is a rare privilege to participate in competitions early in my life.
Playing here has really opened my eyes to different tactics and techniques in the sport, especially when it comes to backhanding and turning the ball.
I am so happy to see my table tennis idol, Quadri Aruna from Nigeria again. Unfortunately, he lost in the men's singles final but for me he is still the best player, said the Kampala star. (NAN)
