Mountaineers set for quarterfinal clash with No. 1 Seed Marshall on Friday





BOONE, N.C. – The App State women's basketball team will face No. 1 seed Marshall in the Sun Belt Women's Basketball Championship on Friday at 11:30 a.m. CT (12:30 p.m. ET). Last timeout No. 9 seed App State advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating No. 8 seed Georgia State, 73-68, in the second round of the tournament on Wednesday. Second-Team All-SBC selection senior Believe Alston led the Black and Gold and scored a career-high 36 points, which is the most points a Mountaineer has scored in a postseason win in program history. Her total also ties her with Maryah Sydnor for eighth on the all-time list for single-match scoring leaders. Alston also knocked down four of the Mountaineers' eight treys on Wednesday. Fifth-year senior Taylor Lewis and sophomores Rylan Moffitt each pulled down seven rebounds while in second place Alexis Black scored 12 points himself. App State and Georgia State tied eight times and traded leads five times over the course of the match. The Mountaineers scored 18 second-chance points compared to Georgia State's nine, and 12 fastbreak points compared to the Panthers' six. The Mountaineers and Panthers tied seven times in the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter, trading leads four times. Junior Emily Carver gave the Mountaineers a 67-66 lead with a free throw. In the final 16 seconds of the game, Alston was sent to the line three times and sank six freebies to earn the Mountaineers' 73-68 victory. Last time against Marshall App State met Marshall twice during the regular season, falling to the Thundering Herd both times. The Mountaineers last hosted the Thundering Herd during Education Day on February 15. Black led the charge, scoring 24 points on the day and combining with Carver for seven of App State's 12 treys. Carver scored 19 points, while Alston scored 13 points and dished out a team-high six assists. The Black and Gold's top rebounder was Moffitt, who pulled down 14 rebounds. App State shot 41.4% from the arc, 43.5% from the line and 70.6% from the line. Despite App State's best efforts, Marshall took the victory, 87-78. Scout Marshall Marshall, who will open tournament play in the quarterfinals, took the regular season crown after going 23-6 overall and 17-1 in conference play. Marshall's only Sun Belt loss came at the hands of James Madison on Feb. 3. After meeting App State on February 15, the Thundering Herd picked up wins against Old Dominion, Texas State, ULM, Georgia State and Georgia Southern. Marshall also ranks 18th in this week's CollegeInsider.com Women's Mid-Major Top-25. SBC Player of the Year and First Team selection Abby Beeman is Marshall's leading scorer, averaging 16.8 points per game. Beeman also leads the team in rebounds, assists and steals categories. Breanna Campbell and Aislynn Hayes are scoring 14.8 and 14.6 points per game, respectively. Mahogany Matthews leads the team in blocked shots category. On the horizon The winner of Friday's match will advance to Sunday's semifinals at 11:30 a.m. CT (12:30 p.m. ET) against the winner of game eight, featuring No. 4 seed Old Dominion and No. 5 seed ULM. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+. Full championship schedule and results

Tuesday March 5 | First round Game 1 (12) Georgia Southern 72, (13) Texas State 70

Game 2 (11) Coastal Carolina 79, (14) South Alabama 60 Wednesday March 6 | Second round

Game 3 (9) App State 73, (8) Georgia State 68 Game 4 (5) ULM 78, (12) Georgia Southern 57

Game 5 (6) Southern Miss 70, (11) Coastal Carolina 53

Game 6 (7) Louisiana 54, (10) Arkansas State 41 Friday March 8 | Quarterfinals

Game 7 (1) Marshall vs. (9) App status 11:30 AM CT (12:30 PM ET) Game 8 (4) Old Dominion vs. (5) ULM 2:00 PM CT (3:00 PM ET)

Game 9 (3) James Madison vs. (6) Southern Miss 5:00 PM CT (6:00 PM ET)

Game 10 (2) Troy vs. (7) Louisiana 7:30 PM CT (8:30 PM ET) Sunday March 10 | Semi-finals Game 11 Winner Game 7 vs. Game 8 Winner 11:30 AM CT (12:30 PM ET)

Game 12 Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 2:00 PM CT (3:00 PM ET) Monday March 11 | Championship Game 13 Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 1:00 PM CT (2:00 PM ET)

