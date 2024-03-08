New Zealand vs Australia live, second cricket test at Hagley Oval

Live updates from the second test between the Black Caps and Australia.

– Australia wins the toss and bowl first, Black Caps makes Ben Sears debut

– Will Young falls to Mitchell Starc before Josh Hazlewood finds Tom Latham's lead

– Hazlewood knocks out Rachin Ravindra as Black Caps reach 71-3 at lunch

Everything you need to know about the Black Caps' second and final Test match against Australia after the visitors won the series opener in Wellington last weekend.

What time is New Zealand vs Australia?

The first ball will be bowled at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Friday, March 8 at 11am.

The playing hours are: start at 11am, lunch from 1pm to 1.40pm, tea from 3.40pm to 4pm and closing at 6pm.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia?

Listen to live, free commentary from every Black Caps game this summer on iHeart Radio with The alternative commentary collective. You can also follow the action with the Herald liveblog.

Both tests will take place on TVNZ's Duke and stream on TVNZ+.

How did the final test between New Zealand and Australia go?

Australia claimed the first Test after ending New Zealand's innings with ease at the Basin Reserve.

The Black Caps started day four at 111-3, trailing by 258 in their bid for an unlikely win, and were dismissed for 196 as Australia won by 172 runs.

The 369-run target represented a record chase for the hosts and their slim hopes were all but extinguished in the seventh over of the morning.

After resuming on 56 not out, Rachin Ravindra got out by cutting Nathan Lyon, and three balls later an inside edge saw Tom Blundell depart for a duck.

Lyon's next over essentially sealed the result, sending first-innings top scorer Glenn Phillips deep into his crease for 1.

That completed the offspinner's 24th five-wicket bag and confirmed that the Black Caps had made a mistake for the second Test in a row by opting for four seamers over a frontline spinner.

A couple of those players scored some quick runs, Scott Kuggeleijn scoring 26 and Matt Henry 14, while at the other end Daryl Mitchell (38) played a lone fighting hand.

Lyon quickly completed a 10-wicket haul for the Test as the tourists sealed the match in a dominant first session.

New Zealand vs Australia's last five test results

February 2016: Australia won by seven wickets.

December 2019: Australia won by 296 runs.

December 2019: Australia defeated India by 247 runs.

January 2020: Australia won by 279 runs.

February 2024: Australia won by 172 runs.

Most recent test form

New Zealand: L, W, W, W, L

Australia: W, L, W, W, W

(Most recent first)

New Zealand team vs Australia

Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wck), Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Satner, Ben Sears, Neil Wagner*, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

*Neil Wagner announced his retirement before the first Test and was dismissed from the squad afterwards.

Australian team vs New Zealand

Pat Cummins (c), Steven Smith (vc), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Starc.

Black Caps suffered another injury

The goals keep coming for the Black Caps with a double injury blow ahead of the second test against Australia.

Pace bowler Will O'Rourke and opening batsman Devon Conway have both been ruled out.

ORourke suffered a left hamstring strain in the first Test defeat in Wellington, while Conway will undergo surgery on the left thumb he damaged during the T20I series, ruling him out of the first Test.

Uncapped Wellington Firebirds pace bowler Ben Sears will replace ORourke in the 13-man squad and will join the team in Christchurch. Neil Wagner has been released from the squad as planned.

The Black Caps were already without pacer Kyle Jamieson. Canterbury batsman Henry Nicholls, who was brought in as cover for the first Test, will remain with the squad.

The 26-year-old Sears has 58 first-class wickets from his 19 appearances, with an average of 27.

Neil Wagner's retirement forced a debate

Black Caps batsman Kane Williamson has refuted suggestions of a forced exit for Neil Wagner, highlighting the veteran bowlers' remarkable career and contributions to the team.

It comes after Black Caps great Ross Taylor suggested Wagner's retirement from the international stage was forced on him.

Wagner, 37, announced his retirement on the eve of the first Test in Wellington after being told he was being released from the squad.

In 64 Tests, Wagner took 260 wickets at an average of 27.57 with a strike rate of 52.7. Only Sir Richard Hadlee has a better success rate in Tests among New Zealanders who have taken more than 100 wickets.

Williamson, who will play his 100th Test match alongside captain Tim Southee, said at a press conference on Wednesday that he had not seen Taylor's comments but added: I don't think anyone is being forced to retire.

I think last week, [Wagner] We had a fantastic week reflecting on what was an incredible career, and we had some great moments in the dressing room and, you know, obviously it didn't all go perfectly, a performance on the pitch would have helped.

But it was so much more than that and he's done such incredible things for this team and we've seen the skills that he has and the numbers that everyone sees. But you know, the heart and the soul and the effort that he put aside and largely guided through that for so long.

It was incredible and that's why it was a very special week. I think he really had a great time.

In response to Taylor's claim that Wagner was overlooked for the Australian series, Williamson said: I'm not involved in those discussions, but from what I understand he is now retired.

Williamson and Southee will become the fifth and sixth Black Caps to play 100 Test matches as the second and final Test begins on Friday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, following in the footsteps of Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum and Ross Taylor.